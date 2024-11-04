Legal Thriller Author Maureen To Host Book Signing At Off The Beaten Path Bookstore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join acclaimed author Maureen for an exciting signing at Off the Beaten Path Bookstore on November 9th from 11 AM to 1 PM. Maureen will be showcasing her latest legal thriller novels, captivating readers with her masterful storytelling and intricate plots.Set in the picturesque town of Steamboat Springs, Off the Beaten Path Bookstore is the perfect venue for book lovers to engage with Maureen and delve into her thrilling explorations of the legal world. This intimate event offers attendees a chance to meet the author, get their books signed, and gain insight into the inspiration behind her gripping narratives.Maureen's legal thrillers have captivated audiences nationwide, fusing complex legal dilemmas with compelling character development and unexpected twists. Readers are invited to discover her latest work, engage in discussions about her writing process, and learn what drives her passion for storytelling.Here is the list of her novels:Dying to Ski: A Mary MacIntosh Novel (Mary MacIntosh Series Book 1)Snake River Secret: A Mary MacIntosh Novel (Mary MacIntosh Series Book 2)Powder River Poison: A Mary MacIntosh Novel (Mary MacIntosh Series Book 3)Pandemic Predator: A Mary MacIntosh Novel (Mary MacIntosh Series Book 4)Poisoned by Proxy: A Mary MacIntosh Novel (Mary MacIntosh Series Book 5)The Five: A Mary MacIntosh Novel (Mary MacIntosh Series Book 6)RODEO: A Mary MacIntosh NovelDeputy Dawg or D.B. Cooper: A Mary MacIntosh NovelPumpkin Buttes: A Mary MacIntosh NovelPrison Break: A Mary MacIntosh NovelRed Hands: A Mary MacIntosh NovelDating Game: A Mary MacIntosh NovelIn addition to her successful legal thrillers, Maureen has also ventured into non-fiction, showcasing her versatility as a writer. Her latest works,60 Dates in Six Months (With a Broken Neck), Push You Away, and Let Me Be reflect her keen insight into human experiences and relationships, adding another layer to her impressive literary repertoire.Event Details:Date: November 9, 2023Time: 11 AM to 1 PMLocation: Off the Beaten Path Bookstore 68 9th Street Steamboat Springs, COThis event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase at the signing, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot and enjoy refreshments provided by the bookstore.Don't miss this opportunity to meet Maureen and dive into the thrilling world of legal fiction!About Maureen:Maureen is a passionate author and legal expert whose books have received critical acclaim for their authentic portrayal of the legal system. Her dedication to crafting riveting stories ensures that readers are always on the edge of their seats. She is not just an author; she is a storyteller whose life experiences and passions intertwine to create narratives that resonate with readers. Her journey from law to literature is a testament to the power of resilience and creativity, inspiring others to pursue their own passions and dreams.About Off the Beaten Path Bookstore:Off the Beaten Path Bookstore is a beloved independent bookstore in Steamboat Springs, stocked with a curated selection of titles that inspire, inform, and ignite passion for reading.

