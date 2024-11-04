Iontra Selected For ARPA-E CIRCULAR Grant To Revolutionize EV Battery Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Iontra Inc, a leader in next-generation battery charging announced today that it has been awarded a $2,150,000 ARPA-E grant to validate its innovative Pathfinder sensing to extend the usable life of EV batteries by delivering profoundly deeper, real-time information on cell state of (SOH).

Continue Reading

The funding is part of ARPA-E's CIRCULAR program which aims to develop technologies to support a circular domestic for electric vehicle (EV) batteries through enhanced longevity, regeneration, repair, reuse, and remanufacture.

Iontra Inc awarded $2,150,000 ARPA-E grant to validate its technology to extend the usable life of EV batteries.

Post thi

The 3-year project, in collaboration with Idaho National Laboratory and Freudenberg Power Systems, will support pre-commercial development of Iontra's state-sensing technology, including demonstration on EV packs. Iontra's advanced, proprietary, and highly accurate algorithms calculate various states including state of charge (miles left in the "tank"), and state of health (the battery's precise condition).

"Iontra is excited to apply our groundbreaking technology to EV battery state sensing, having successfully launched Iontra charge control as our first application to vastly improve battery performance," said Daniel Konopka, Co-Founder and CSO, Iontra. "We are grateful to ARPA-e's CIRCULAR program for selecting Iontra and our partners at Idaho National Laboratory and Freudenberg. Together we will strengthen U.S. leadership in EV battery technologies. "

EV manufacturers use these more accurate state measurements to better manage power in and out of the battery, extending the usable life of car batteries and lowering EV ownership costs. This project aids ARPA-E's goal of lowering the energy cost from $0.04/kWh to $0.02/kWh for the usable life of the vehicle.

Iontra is the main recipient of the Grant. Idaho National Laboratory will perform state-of-the-art prognostic model development and technology validation, while Freudenberg will provide high-quality cells and packs for testing and product development.

"A more secure and sustainable energy future depends on the ability to maximize battery performance and life," said Jeff Granato, President and CEO, Iontra. "Our expert team has developed battery agnostic SOC/SOH technology that optimizes battery management, improves system reliability, proactive maintenance scheduling, accurate battery valuation, and results in safer operation and improved performance and life of batteries vital to the success of EVs and storage applications."

About Iontra:

Iontra is a deep-tech Colorado-based fabless semiconductor and software solutions company that dramatically improves the charge speed, cycle life, capacity utilization, cold weather charging, and safety of all Lithium batteries. The company has offices in Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, and Bangalore, India. To learn more, visit iontra .

About ARPA-E's CIRCULAR:

Catalyzing Innovative Research for Circular Use of Long-lived Advanced Rechargeables (CIRCULAR)

is a new program from the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) that aims to develop technologies to support a circular domestic supply chain for electric vehicle (EV) batteries through regeneration, repair, reuse, and remanufacture.

A total allotment of $36 million has been made for 13 projects to accelerate new-technology development and catalyze the transition from a linear to a circular supply chain for domestic EV batteries.

ARPA-E is a U.S. government agency, structured under the US Department of Energy (DOE), focused on advancing energy technologies. By providing early-stage funding and technical support, ARPA-E helps to accelerate breakthroughs in areas such as clean energy, energy efficiency, and renewables.

Media Contact:

Madeleine Stump

Digital Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Iontra Website:

SOURCE Iontra Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED