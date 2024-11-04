Aviva Canada Encourages Municipalities To Apply For Funding For Level 2 EV Charging Stations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 15 under-served municipalities have received funding support so far from Aviva Canada's Charged for Change program. Year 3 of the program offers opportunity for more municipalities to apply.

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviva Canada is pleased to announce it has opened the application period for the third year of its Charged for Change program. With installations in 15 municipalities already completed or underway, this year's funding will support public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure projects in even more communities that currently lack sufficient access.

Presented in partnership with Earth Day Canada, Aviva's $3M Charged for Change program allows municipalities and Indigenous communities to apply for funding to install Level 2 electric vehicle chargers for their residents and visitors. Municipalities across Canada can submit applications via the Charged for Change homepage until February 20, 2025.

“We are thrilled to open applications for the third year of our Charged for Change program and are looking forward to helping even more Canadian communities install public EV infrastructure for their residents. We know that a lack of publicly available EV charging infrastructure can be a barrier to EV adoption and want to support Canadians, particularly those in communities with little to no access, in making the switch to an EV,” said Aviva Canada's Chief Public Affairs, Marketing and Communications Officer, Pascal Dessureault.

In its first year, the Charged for Change program funded Level 2 charging stations for seven Ontario municipalities and is expected to deliver 37 charging heads across 16 sites in the Town of Pelham, Township of Selwyn, The County of Prince Edward, Town of Thessalon, Municipality of East Ferris, Township of Manitouwadge, and Township of Essa. As of September 15, this year, the charging stations installed in these communities have delivered 2,600 charging sessions and 8,300 charging hours.

The program expanded across Canada in its second year, where eight municipalities received funding; Town of Okotoks, AB, Town of Grand Bay-Westfield, NB, Municipality of Lakeshore, ON, Municipalité des Hautes-Terres, NB, Municipalité de Chertsey, QC, Village de Bois-Joli, NB, Communauté rurale de Kedgwick, NB, and Ville régionale de Cap-Acadie, NB. Those projects are either underway or completed and in use.

“We know that access to public charging infrastructure is a key deciding factor for consumers considering the purchase of an EV. We also know that there is a disparity between levels of infrastructure in larger, urban centres versus smaller, often rural communities. Charged for Change hopes to level that playing field so that Canadians who want to make the climate-conscious decision to switch to an EV feel confident that it can meet their needs,” said Valérie Mallamo, Executive Director, Earth Day Canada.

Aviva's partnership with Earth Day Canada supports municipalities in working with utility suppliers directly to install the charging station infrastructure in selected communities. Communities across Canada are encouraged to apply for year three funding now via the Charged for Change homepage .

To help more Canadians transition to EVs, Aviva's EV insurance solution offers customers up to 10 per cent off their premium when they insure an EV.1

Testimonials from year one Charged for Change recipient municipalities:

Municipality of East Ferris:

“The installation of charging stations provided by the Charged for Change Program allowed the Municipality of East Ferris to install our first public EV charging stations in the community. It also allowed us to start the transition of our vehicle fleet to electric vehicles with the purchase of our first EV municipal vehicle taking place in early 2024. We are fortunate to have been selected for the program and the infrastructure that we installed will have lasting impacts on municipal operations for years to come." – Greg Kirton, Director of Community Services, Municipality of East Ferris

Town of Thessalon:

"Our first EV station users stopped in on their road trip from Whistler, British Columbia. They told us that they would have by-passed Thessalon if it weren't for these charging stations. Since they were able to charge their vehicle in Thessalon they stayed at local accommodations and spent time exploring other town amenities." - Lindsay MacFarlane, Deputy Clerk, Town of Thessalon

The County of Prince Edward:

"Working with Earth Day Canada and Aviva on this project helped me gain an understanding of the world of electric vehicles and helped me come to the conclusion that yes, EV ownership in a rural community is very possible! After doing a test drive with Plug n Drive at our inauguration event and speaking firsthand to EV drivers and suppliers of EV charging equipment through this project, I felt really confident in my choice to make my next car an EV. I ditched the ICE and signed a leased an EV this spring. I wouldn't have felt so sure of my decision without the experience working with Earth Day Canada and Aviva." - Julianne Snepts, Programs Supervisor, The County of Prince Edward

