JAF, PSD Launch Joint Security Drill 'Falcons Of Hashemites / 5'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab - Arab Army (JAF) and the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Monday launched the joint security exercise "Falcons of Hashemites / 5," conducted by the Special Command in cooperation with the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and PSD Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah attended the exercise at the Special Police Training Centre, the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The exercise stresses Jordan's commitment to bolstering cooperation between military and security units, to enhance national preparedness against various security challenges.

The training also aims to elevate the operational capabilities of the JAF and PSD, contributing to national security and public safety.

"Falcons of Hashemites / 5" involves a series of tactical exercises, including precision shooting, building and vehicle breaching, with air support from RJAF aircraft.

During the event, Huneiti and Maaytah conveyed greetings from His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander, commending the participants for their dedication and professionalism.