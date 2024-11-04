Cyngn Reaches Agreement To Sell 'Multiple' Drivemod Tuggers To Major Automotive Supplier Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Cyngn reaches agreement to sell 'multiple' DriveMod Tuggers to major automotive supplier

Cyngn says it has received a signed Letter of Intent (LOI) from“a major automotive supplier to sell and deploy multiple DriveMod Tuggers in early 2025”.

This achievement demonstrates Cyngn's continued traction with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite automation solutions for heavy industries. Just last week, Cyngn announced a new contract with a different automotive manufacturing customer.

The automotive supplier – who remains unnamed due to confidentiality – will utilize the DriveMod Tuggers to streamline intra-facility logistics. The global automotive supplier has several similar distribution facilities as well as manufacturing facilities in North America alone.

Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn, says:“This milestone is another proof point of Cyngn's automation solutions achieving product-market fit with the automotive industry.

“Automotive manufacturers are among the top robotics adopters in the world because of the competitive advantage derived from automation in this high-volume, heavy manufacturing industry. We hope to be able to share additional details on the customer and the nature of the deployment in the future.”

The DriveMod Tuggers leverage advanced AI and a comprehensive suite of safety features, including 360° vision and collision avoidance systems, enabling seamless navigation in complex environments.

Equipped with Cyngn Insight, Cyngn's fleet management and analytics platform, customers can remotely monitor and control fleets of autonomous vehicles, ensuring efficient coordination and task execution in real time.