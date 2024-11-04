Dreame Technology's Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer Named TIME's Best Inventions Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dreame

Technology , renowned for its pioneering approach to home appliances, is proud to announce that the Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer has been selected as one of

TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 . Being the only hair dryer included in the special mentions, this acknowledgment highlights the company's growth within the sophisticated lineup of beauty essentials and its exceptional performance in the consumer industry.

Dreame Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer

Dreame's Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer was chosen as "A Pro Hair Tool for Travel." According to TIME, "Compact travel hair dryers are typically no-frills. Dreame's dryer is lightweight and folds, but it has the power of a standard hair dryer and comes with attachments to transform it into a curling iron or smoother for straight hair."

Since its U.S. launch in August 2024, the Dreame Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer has gained recognition from consumers worldwide. With its blend of advanced technology and user-centric design, Dreame has successfully shattered traditional hair dryer design constraints by adopting an innovative, flexible folding technology. While conventional hair dryers typically have a "7" shape, the Pocket product achieves a remarkable 0-180° free bending capability, overcoming this limitation. Its convenient pocket-sized design makes it the perfect travel companion for consumers.

In addition to being portable, Dreame has also innovated in terms of functionality. When paired with its various magnetic attachments, the Pocket hair dryer addresses the storage pain points associated with hair styling tools. It transcends the traditional single-purpose use of a hair dryer and truly evolves into a "pocket stylist." It combines the functions of drying, straightening, and curling, catering to consumers' diverse hair styling needs in different situations.

This award recognizes Dreame's achievements in product design, functionality enhancement, innovation, and creativity and raises the design standards for the entire hair dryer industry to new heights. Dreame has successfully established a new standard for portable hair styling by breaking traditional design limitations and meeting user needs. Dreame will continue to bring more exceptional product experiences to global consumers.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology.

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

TikTok and

For more information please visit

.

SOURCE Dreame Technology

