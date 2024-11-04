Robotic Pool Cleaner Market To Expand In Coming Years Projected To Reach Worth USD 2.48 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Robotic Pool Cleaner - Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.7%, in terms of value during the forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global robotic pool cleaner market generated $740.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Download Report Sample PDF:Autonomous operation without any human intervention, low maintenance costs, and reliability of robotic pool cleaner drive the growth of the global robotic pool cleaner market. Moreover, high expenditure on leisure activities including swimming and trips led to increase in the demand for robotic pool cleaners in residential and commercial applications. This is owing to its easy installation and minimal maintenance costs, which presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global robotic pool cleaner market based on type, end user, distribution channel, and region.Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hotels segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the specialty electronics stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.Enquire before buying:Leading players of the global robotic pool cleaner market analyzed in the research includeAquatron Robotic TechnologyHangzhou Gaoyue Technology Co. LtdiRobot CorporationKOKIDOMariner 3S AGMaytronicsMilagrow HumanTechPentairPolarisZodiac Pool SystemsKEY FINDINGS OF STUDYThe above-ground segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.The hotels segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.The e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 14.8%, in terms of value during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.7%, in terms of value during the forecast period.The Europe robotic pool cleaner accounted for more than 30% of the global market in 2020.The U.S. accounted for more than 61% of the North American market in 2020.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the robotic pool cleaner market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and robotic pool cleaner market opportunity.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the robotic market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunity.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global robotic pool cleaner market size.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global robotic pool cleaner market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Country wise Reports We Have in Consumer Goods Industry:Pore Strips MarketGesture Control Light MarketPaper Bag Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.