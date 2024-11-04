Odilon Almeida Jr. Appointed Board Director Of The Latino Corporate Directors Association

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Odilon Almeida Jr.

- AJ. Holdings Co, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Odilon AJ. has been named as a Board Director of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). With a track record of strategic corporate leadership as both an executive and board member, Almeida brings unique perspectives and in-depth experience to LCDA.The LCDA Board and its affiliated foundation LCDEF are committed to advancing diverse representation in corporate governance. The LCDA's 2024 Latino Board Monitor reveals that six out of ten Fortune 1000 companies lack Latino perspectives on their boards, underscoring the need for more inclusive recruitment practices. LCDA advocates for equitable talent sourcing and partnerships with diverse networks to address representation gaps in corporate boardrooms.Currently, Odilon AJ. is the Managing Principal of AJ. Holdings Co. , where he partners with enterprises as an independent director, private equity operating partner or direct investor. He is an Operating Partner at Advent International and an Independent Director of NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) and BV (Votorantim Bank). For the past eight years, Odilon served as an Independent Director of Millicom International (NASDAQ: TIGO) and as Chairman of its Compliance and Risk Committee.From early 2020 to the end of 2022, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW). Under Odilon's tenure ACI Worldwide leadership in real-time payments was solidified, with expanded EBITDA margin by more than 500 basis points and mid-single-digit organic revenue growth, a noteworthy achievement, following a decade of stagnant and declining revenue. The company reached the rule of 40 in 2021, scoring 43 for the first time, with continued accelerate revenue growth in 2022. Having accomplished his mission at ACI Worldwide, he retired and transitioned to private equity.From 2002 to 2019, Odilon advanced through increasingly significant general management and operating roles at Western Union (NYSE: WU), the global leader in cross-border money movement. His last position was President, Western Union Global Money Transfer, where he headed WU's $5B consumer business in 200+ countries and territories plus its digital offering in 90+ countries.Prior to joining Western Union, Odilon AJ. was the Founder and CEO of venture capital firm ADDventure Inc. Earlier he served as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Digital Ventures at BankBoston International and held marketing and operating positions at Coca-Cola and Colgate-Palmolive.Almeida holds a Master of Business Administration from the Getulio Vargas Foundation and Bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Mauá Institute of Technology in Sao Paulo. He holds certifications in artificial intelligence from Massachusetts Institute of Technology; making corporate boards more effective from Harvard Business School Executive Education; strategy under uncertainty from the Wharton Institute of Executive Education; and managing corporate resources from the International Institute for Management Development.About AJ. Holdings Co.AJ. Holdings Co. partners with enterprises for value creation through board participation, private equity advisory, or direct investment. Includes public traded and privately owned enterprises, as well as private equity portfolio companies. To learn more visit: .About the Latino Corporate Directors AssociationThe Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) is dedicated to increasing the representation of Latinos on corporate boards. Through advocacy, education, and networking opportunities, the LCDA promotes Latino excellence in corporate governance and works to create a more inclusive corporate landscape. . To learn more visit:About the Latino Corporate Directors Education FoundationThe Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF) is the affiliated foundation of LCDA. Together with LCDA, the foundation is committed to paving the way for the next generation of US Latina and Latino corporate directors. Its strategic priority is to prepare, position, and grow the supply of Latino C-Suite executives prepared for corporate board service and lead with research-based reports and thought leadership.

Media Contact

AJ. Holdings Co.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.