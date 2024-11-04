Sysdyne Technologies And Giatec Unite In Strategic Partnership To Innovate Concrete Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sysdyne Technologies , a pioneer in cloud-based solutions for the concrete ready-mix industry, and Giatec , the global leader in concrete testing technologies, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at simplifying concrete production through seamless integration.

The fusion of Sysdyne's cloud-based batching, dispatching, and delivery management technology, and Giatec's SmartMix software integrates real-time data, allowing producers to optimize mix designs and monitor concrete quality seamlessly. Leveraging modern, cloud-based technology, this partnership ensures an easy and swift implementation, enabling clients to enhance every aspect of their production lifecycle through data-driven decisions.

Jill Zhang, CEO at Sysdyne Technologies, commented on the significance of this partnership, stating, "Our cloud-native dispatch-ConcreteGo integrates with SmartMix, allowing for mix design updates. This synergy enables users to push these optimized mix designs effortlessly to production without disrupting the workflow." She added, "At Sysdyne, we are committed to building innovative and strategic partnerships that drive the concrete industry forward. Our collaboration with Giatec exemplifies our dedication to providing our customers with state-of-the-art solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency."

Adam Neuwald, VP of Technical Services at Concrete Supply Company, a joint customer, expressed excitement about the new integrated solution: "Sysdyne's cloud-based solutions are at the forefront of modern technology, enabling real-time optimization scenarios. Our investment in Sysdyne's products has opened doors to partnerships with industry leaders like Giatec, giving us access to the latest advancements in AI for quality control”

About Sysdyne

Sysdyne Technologies, headquartered in Stamford, CT, simplifies ready-mix concrete operations with its cloud-native, interoperable SaaS platform. Offering advanced solutions for batch, dispatch, and delivery management, Sysdyne gives concrete producers a significant competitive edge. Sysdyne's mission is to drive producers' profitability and simplify their lives by being customer-obsessed and developing innovative technology to drive the industry forward. For more information on Sysdyne visit sysdynetechnologies

About Giatec

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the concrete industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time collection and analysis of concrete data from production and delivery to placement. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint. For more information, visit

