CUZ Extends T1 World Champions' AI Interactive Photo Zone Until Nov 10- Celebrating Victory Through Media Art

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 'Legend Moments' photo zone celebrating the 2024 League of Legends World Championship victory (Photo: Cuz Global Inc.)

The 'Legend Moments' photo zone celebrating the 2024 League of Legends World Championship victory (Photo: Cuz Global Inc.)

The 'Legend Moments' photo zone celebrating the 2024 League of Legends World Championship victory (Photo: Cuz Global Inc.)

The 'Legend Moments' photo zone celebrating the 2024 League of Legends World Championship victory (Photo: Cuz Global Inc.)

The 'Legend Moments' photo zone celebrating the 2024 League of Legends World Championship victory (Photo: Cuz Global Inc.)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cuz Global Inc., by CEO Sil Jin, announced the extended operation of their interactive photo zone 'Legend Moments: Our Time, Our Legacy' at T1 HQ Shop to commemorate T1's victory at the 2024 League of Legends World Championship. This extension was decided to celebrate T1's historic fifth World Championship victory and share this glorious moment with fans.The photo zone, which was initially planned to operate only during the World Championship period, will be extended until November 10th to commemorate T1's creation of new history."We decided to extend the photo zone operation to share this moment with more fans as T1 achieved an unprecedented record," said Sil Jin, CEO of Cuz Global Inc.The interactive installation showcases a customized media art wall that automatically changes according to visitors' poses, utilizing large LED screens and AI motion recognition technology. The content, composed of three concepts, recreates T1's glorious moments, and visitors can download their photos to keep special memories.This installation at T1 HQ Shop artistically reinterprets T1's history and players' achievements, providing fans with an unforgettable experience through high-resolution realistic expression and delicate texture reproduction. With this World Championship victory, T1 has achieved their fifth title, further solidifying their position as a global esports powerhouse.Meanwhile, Cuz Global Inc. (cuz-art), which launched its customized media art platform 'WAA (Where Art's Alive)' this month, is expected to strengthen its position as a global media art company through this successful collaboration with T1. The photo zone content will also be available on the WAA platform in the future.About Cuz Global Inc.CUZ is a creative media art collective that unites artists and developers to create transformative digital experiences. The company specializes in immersive media content, CG/VFX animation, and media art exhibitions, delivering unique stories and experiences. Through its dedicated research and development lab, CUZ continuously explores and implements emerging technologies, including AR, VR, and computer vision. The company's mission is to make artistic experiences accessible to the public through innovative media art at the intersection of technology and creativity.

Changseop Lee

Cuz Global Inc.

7088355888398

email us here

CUZ x T1 Launch AI Interactive Photo Zone 'Legend Moments'

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.