Smokey Mo's BBQ Continues Rapid Expansion With New Temple, Texas Location

The Best Neighborhood Barbecue in Texas is celebrating its expansion to the Temple, Texas area with a grand opening

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Mo's TX BBQ, the beloved Texas barbecue chain known for its smoked in-house classic Texas barbecue and fast and friendly service, is celebrating the opening of a new location in Temple, Texas at 6768 West Adams Avenue, Temple, Texas 76502.

To celebrate the new Smokey Mo's BBQ location, a grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, November 15, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will offer $5 BBQ Sandwiches, $2 beers, and $1 fountain drinks or tea, with special benefits for Smokey Mo's Rewards members, including spin-to-win giveaways for items like gift cards and merch and double points on purchases. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Temple High School Choir. For event details and to RSVP, please visit the Eventbrite

page.

The new Temple location brings Smokey Mo's TX BBQ's total store count to 20 in Central Texas and San Antonio. Like its other popular restaurants, Smokey Mo's Temple features its signature brisket, smoked in-house every day for 12 to 14 hours with a proprietary spice rub; homestyle sides including their roasted creamed corn; freshly made breakfast tacos with housemade salsa, and Smokey Mo's famous oversized Chopped Baker loaded with smoked meats, and all the fixins'.

"We're excited to continue Smokey Mo's expansion throughout Texas with our new location in Temple" said Craig Haley, president of Smokey Mo's BBQ. "Smokey Mo's is about more than serving great Texas BBQ in a friendly way; we are very excited to meet our neighbors and become a part of the Temple community."

Smokey Mo's TX BBQ continues its growth in early 2025 with a new location in Harker Heights, Texas, and is open to continuing growth with qualified franchise partners who are passionate about great BBQ and supporting their communities. More information can be found here:

.

To find your nearest Smokey Mo's BBQ location or order online, please visit .



About Smokey Mo's BBQ

Based in Austin, Texas, Smokey Mo's BBQ started serving the best neighborhood BBQ in Texas in 2000. Now, with 20 total locations in the Austin, San Antonio, and Houston areas, Smokey Mo's BBQ pitmasters smoke classic Texas barbecue in-house every day and serve it fast and friendly. As the first-place winner of Boerne Star's Best of Barbecue in both 2023 and 2024, Smokey Mo's BBQ is committed to providing a modern ordering platform, speedy delivery options, and robust catering offerings for groups of all sizes. The company emphasizes the importance of community involvement by supporting local high schools, charitable organizations, and houses of worship.

Smokey Mo's BBQ is expanding with carefully vetted franchise partners who are committed to the communities in which they serve. For more information about becoming a franchisee, visit smokeymosbbq.

