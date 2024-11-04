FOR A LIMITED TIME: JENI's OFFERS FREE SHIPPING ONLINE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Just in time to stock up (or gift) their new holiday flavors.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain days deserve to be circled on the calendar. Once-a-year moments to be celebrated, noted, and never missed. Think birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and long weekend getaways.

It's time to add one more to this special shortlist - Jeni's annual (as in it only happens once a year!) free event -

always perfectly timed with the gifting season.

Jeni's Splendid Holiday Collection

Starting today, Monday, Nov. 4, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is offering free shipping for a limited time. Place an order of $65 or more at jenis through Friday, Nov. 8 and shipping is free. Just use the code FREESHIP at checkout. Jeni's will even let you choose your week of delivery at checkout - so you can schedule a gift now for later and beat the gifting rush.

Even better: Jeni's holiday flavors have just dropped - and are available to order during the free shipping promo. This year's Splendid Holiday collection celebrates the currency of the season - cookies. Jeni's took their favorite holiday baked goods, like spiced gingerbread, soft-baked citrus cookies, and fudgy layer bars, and wrapped them into ice cream. Made with the best gatherings in mind, these are flavors to gift, share, and linger over long after the lights at the holiday party have been turned down.

The holiday flavors are available for nationwide shipping at jenis, at Jeni's scoop shops across the country, and in select grocery stores-while supplies last.

Jeni's holiday flavors are what cookie tin dreams are made of. The descriptions alone are cheer-inducing:



White Chocolate Peppermint-A swirl of pink and white peppermint with white chocolate freckles.



Pistachio Macaron - Pure, roasted pistachio cream with a savory finish and nougat-like honey texture.



Iced Molasses Gingerbread (new!) - Spiced molasses cream with gingerbread and a white icing swirl.



Lemon Crinkle (new!) - Vibrant and buttery lemon ice cream with a ribbon of sweet cream.



Seven-Layer Bar (new!) - Pockets of bittersweet chocolate and brown sugar crumble in a coconut-scented, toasted caramel cream.

Boozy Eggnog (online only!) - We definitely spiked the eggnog. A silky egg custard that's rich with nutmeg and Tennessee whiskey. Made in collaboration with Uncle Nearest Whiskey!

To get more up close and personal with Jeni's holiday offerings, you can browse their holiday collections online

to find the flavors for everyone on your gift list.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

is an American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output-from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it-Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with more than 85 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

