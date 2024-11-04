Infogrames Acquires Publishing Rights Of Co-Op Hit Bread & Fred

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infogrames - a game publishing and distribution subsidiary of Atari - today announced the of the Bread & Fred publishing rights in an agreement with Apogee Entertainment. Bread & Fred is a popular co-op game developed by Sand Castles Studio.

Bread & Fred released for PC on Steam on May 23, 2023 where it garnered positive and player reviews. Exactly a year later, on May 23, 2024 a version was released for the Nintendo Switch. Infogrames will work with the Sand Castles Studio to bring more content and updates to the game, as well as extend the offering to the PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the coming months.

Bread & Fred is a casual but challenging co-op platformer where players must work together to help two cute and funny penguins, Bread and Fred, jump and climb to the top of a snowy mountain. The title has gained a loyal following as much for its ability to reduce friends to a fit of giggles or tears as for its unique gameplay mechanics, adorable characters and friendly NPCs.

“Bread & Fred rose from the indie ranks, representing a level of success that is possible with a small, talented team with a passionate vision." said Scott Miller, CEO of Apogee. "We see this property as having many years of success ahead of it, expanding its appeal with new characters, gameplay modes, and its unique style of rage humor that has led to 10's of millions of views on TikTok and other platforms.”

Players steer the penguin pals through an exasperating and sometimes maddening climb that requires precision with every jump. Tethered together, the characters can use their momentum to swing each other onto higher and higher ledges. But forget to anchor and if one falls they will pull the other down with them.

Solo players make their way up the mountain as Greg, who must use a rock on a rope (named Jeff), instead of a penguin pal, to swing his way uphill.

“Bread & Fred is a rare gem that casual gamers can sit down and enjoy with their hardcore platforming friends,” said Infogrames Manager, Geoffroy Châteauvieux.“This is a great opportunity for Infogrames to publish a successful game and help continue to grow its loyal fan base by expanding distribution. We are looking forward to continuing to work with Sand Castles Studio to support Bread & Fred's long term development plans.”

Bread & Fred is the third title in the Infogrames' portfolio, which include Totally Reliable Delivery Service and Surgeon Simulator.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

About Infogrames

Infogrames' purpose is to acquire IP and publish games that fall outside the core portfolio of IP associated with the Atari brand. With the launch of Infogrames, Atari is reviving a legacy brand known for game development and global distribution in the '80s and '90s.

Infogrames intends to actively manage its catalog of titles by expanding digital and physical distribution, and developing new collections and sequels. Consistent with Atari's approach, Infogrames sees game preservation as a core component of its mission. Interested IP holders can reach out at ... .

For more information, please visit infogrames.com .

About Apogee

The original indie publisher, Apogee started in 1990 partnering with Id Software, Remedy Entertainment and many other indie studios, releasing iconic hits like Wolfenstein 3D, Rise of the Triad, Duke Nukem, Shadow Warrior, Max Payne and Prey. Today Apogee continues to discover indie successes like Bread & Fred, with over 10 projects currently in development.

About Sand Castles Studio

Sand Castles is a studio based in Barcelona, Spain. It was founded by 3 all-time friends that wanted to take on creative projects and love video games since, ever. For more information, visit .

Press Contact

Brett Buren

ÜberStrategist Inc.

...

1-646-844-8388