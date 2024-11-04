Canada’S Largest Indigenous-Led Economic Conference Returns To Toronto

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Register now to join over 1,600 finance, industry, government, and Indigenous leaders on April 27 – 29, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) is thrilled to announce that registration for the 8th Annual FNMPC is now open. Set to be Canada's largest Indigenous-led conference, the event will take place on April 27–29, 2025, at the Sheraton Centre and Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

Under the theme "Valuing Reconciliation in Global Markets," the conference aims to foster collaboration and dialogue among financial sector professionals, industry leaders, policymakers, influencers, and Indigenous leaders. The event will explore how leading global businesses are achieving commercial success and sustainability by integrating Indigenous nations - and their rights, principles and perspectives - into their business practices.

Discover the Strategic Advantage of Reconciliation

Attendees will learn how leading global businesses are achieving long-term business stability, revenue predictability, and improved access to investment capital by valuing the leadership of Indigenous nations. By respecting Indigenous rights in business, companies can enhance regulatory compliance, mitigate risks, and support environmental sustainability-gaining a strategic advantage in highly competitive global markets.

“Integrating Indigenous rights and perspectives is not just a moral imperative-it's a business advantage,” said Sharleen Gale, Chair of the Board, First Nations Major Projects Coalition.“First Nations are now more excited than ever to be partners in economic projects and we welcome those who share in our vision to attend the conference.”

About First Nations Major Project Coalition

The First Nations Major Project Coalition is a national 170+ collective group of First Nations made up of elected councils, hereditary Chiefs, Tribal councils, and Development Corporations, who have made the decision to come together to advance their shared interest in participating, and where appropriate gaining equity positions in the major projects taking place in their territories.

Advancing Major Projects is at the core of FNMPC's service delivery, and is currently providing business capacity support to its members on 18 major projects located across Canada, each with a First Nations equity investment component, and a portfolio exceeding a combined total capital cost of over CAD $45 billion. FNMPC's member service supports include tools and advice that help First Nations to make informed decisions on both the economic and environmental considerations associated with major project development.