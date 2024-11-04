Innovatations Critical For Ukraine's Army Presented At Sikorsky Challenge 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, at the "Sikorsky Challenge 2024: Innovations for Peace and Security of Ukraine" festival, startups capable of strengthening Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine by ensuring technological dominance on the battlefield showcased their projects.

The General Staff of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The festival was attended by representatives from the of Ukraine, defense industry, leading foreign companies, research associations, international funds, firms, and universities.

The Armed Forces noted that among the priority technological projects on which the Defense Forces are focused are innovative developments in the field of electronic warfare, improvement of unmanned aerial systems, ground robotic complexes, as well as artificial intelligence use to increase efficiency of complex systems.

"Today, such an ecosystem is crystallizing in the Armed Forces, which will allow the effective delivery of advanced technologies to the front. To this end, conditions are being created for comprehensive and effective testing of innovative projects on training grounds and experimental combat units. And then these projects should be launched into mass production as soon as possible before being handed over to the military," wrote the General Staff.

"War is a combination of manpower and firepower. It's a question of proportions. We are moving towards high-tech arms precisely in order to protect the lives of our service members," emphasized the Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Colonel Andriy Lebedenko.

The Armed Forces emphasized that the innovative startups showcased at the "Sikorsky Challenge 2024" festival are extremely important for strengthening Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine as the key to prevailing over the enemy lies in technological dominance on the battlefield.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, along with the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Information, is implementing the "Iron Range" project, which allows defense manufacturers to gain quick access to sites fitted with the necessary equipment for testing various types of electronic warfare systems.