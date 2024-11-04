Bundeswehr Maintains Constant Contact With AFU Via 'Ukraine' Hub To Optimize Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German and Ukrainian military are in continuous contact to optimize assistance.

This was stated by German Defense spokesperson Mitko Müller during a briefing, reports Ukrinform.

“The special 'Ukraine' staff maintains constant, round-the-clock contact with the Ukrainian to identify needs and expedite delivery to Ukraine,” the spokesperson assured.

According to him, Germany provides, among other things, drones and anti-drone defenses.

“Russia's war of aggression underscores the daily importance of drones,” Müller noted.

in

The Defense Ministry spokesperson reminded that within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition focused on drones was formed, led by Lithuania and the United Kingdom. As part of this group, Germany and Lithuania launched a“rapid initiative” to expedite the delivery of additional drones and related equipment to Ukraine. Recently, a demonstration of developments and models already in use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was held at the Bundeswehr Innovation Center in Berlin, featuring German and Lithuanian manufacturers. Approximately 15 companies from Germany, including Rheinmetall and Diel, participated.

As reported, on November 4, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine for her eighth visit.