AKC Canine Health Foundation Marks National Epilepsy Awareness Month

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs, marks National Epilepsy Awareness Month this November to highlight the importance of canine epilepsy research. Since 1995, thanks to the generous support of its donors, CHF has invested more than $3 million to study this challenging disease.

Epilepsy is the most common medical neurologic disorder of dogs. It is usually diagnosed in young to middle-aged dogs and requires life-long management. CHF-funded studies have advanced our understanding of this disease in critical areas: from its underlying genetics and disease mechanisms to potential new treatments and the influence of the gastrointestinal tract and microbiome.

CHF recently awarded funding for these new studies to improve outcomes for dogs with epilepsy:



03255-MOU: Clinical Characteristics and Heritability of Idiopathic Epilepsy in the Otterhound Breed: A Survey-based Study

Principal Investigator: Karen Muñana, DVM, MS; North Carolina State University

Aims to evaluate the prevalence, clinical characteristics, and heritability of epilepsy in the Otterhound breed, offering insights to help veterinary professionals and breeders effectively manage the disease.

Grant 03248: The Application of Magnetic Resonance Elastography in the Assessment of Dogs with Idiopathic Epilepsy

Principal Investigator: Kari D Foss, DVM, MS; University of Illinois

Explores an advanced imaging method to detect changes in brain tissue stiffness, or elasticity, that may improve our understanding of brain changes in epileptic dogs. Grant 03243-A: Comparison of Clorazepate and Levetiracetam as Pulse Therapy for the In-Home Management of Cluster Seizures in Dogs with Idiopathic Epilepsy: A Pilot Study

Principal Investigator: Karen Muñana, DVM, MS; North Carolina State University

Compares two oral treatment protocols to provide evidence-based recommendations for the in-home treatment of cluster seizures.

"Through our commitment to epilepsy research, we bring hope to families touched by this challenging condition," says Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "Each discovery brings us closer to better treatments and a brighter future for the dogs we love."

With more than $465,000 supporting active canine epilepsy studies, CHF is deeply committed to improving the lives of epileptic dogs and their families. To learn more about these efforts, including educational resources and ways to participate in canine epilepsy research, please visit akcchf/epilepsy .

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $75 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at .

