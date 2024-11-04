MEET ONE Trike Launches Tour, The First Dual-Motor Electric Trike For Stable, Joyful Rides For All Ages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Designed to make freedom on wheels accessible for everyone, Meet One Trike introduces Tour and Breeze, its innovative electric tricycle models, combining comfort, stability, and ease of use.
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet One Trike, a brand focused on inclusive and eco-friendly transportation, proudly launches its Tour and Breeze electric tricycles. Engineered for riders of all ages and abilities, Meet One Trike's models bring confidence, comfort, and reliability to every journey. Available now at , Tour and Breeze are ready to hit the road. As part of the launch promotion, Meet One Trike offers a free accessory package with every purchase, including a lock, rearview mirror, and front and rear baskets.
Meet One Breeze Folding Electric Trike
Meet One Tour Electric Trike
With a mission rooted in inclusivity and freedom, Meet One Trike believes "everyone deserves the chance to feel the breeze and enjoy life's beautiful moments with ease." The Tour and Breeze electric tricycles cater to a broad spectrum of riders, especially ideal for seniors, those with balance challenges, and individuals who may struggle with traditional bicycles.
Both the Tour and Breeze electric tricycles prioritize unmatched comfort, stability, and safety. The supportive backrest seat allows riders to pedal comfortably while leaning back-an industry-leading feature for superior comfort. Differential systems for easy turns, they ensure steady handling. Reverse functionality simplifies maneuvering and reduces physical strain, especially for those with mobility challenges. Parking brakes and anti-tip wheels make stops easier and rides secure.
The Tour is the first dual-motor electric trike, featuring dual 750W motors and 15Ah batteries for power and adaptability. Its wider rear axle boosts stability on turns, while the large backrest seat allows comfortable pedaling with full support, ensuring superior comfort.
The Breeze, optimized for daily use, is compact, foldable, and offers excellent value. Its single 750W rear motor provides reliable control, while its backrest seat provides comfortable back support while pedaling, ensuring ease for daily commutes and short trips.
Trike, All-Day Comfort." Meet One Trike combines performance and user-friendly features to bring freedom on wheels to riders of all ages and abilities.
