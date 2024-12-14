Aston Martin's New DBX707, 'Supercar' Of Suvs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The award-winning Aston Martin DBX707 has become the marque's single powertrain in the British ultra-luxury performance brand's SUV portfolio, a statement from Alfardan Luxury Motors said.



Launched in 2022, the DBX707's blend of performance, exceptional dynamics, style and luxury saw it rapidly ascend to the pinnacle of the sector, as the“true Supercar of SUVs”.



“With its best-in-class performance and dynamics, world-class design and the highest levels of luxury, the DBX707 immediately established a new ultra-luxury SUV benchmark,” said Marco Mattiacci, global chief brand and commercial officer of Aston Martin.“Now upgraded with state-of-the-art technology and a completely new interior, the DBX707 moves the game on once more, further elevating the standard by which all competitors are judged.”



In parallel to a comprehensive interior redesign, the DBX707 now receives Aston Martin's next-generation infotainment system.



This bespoke, fully integrated multi-screen system features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus multiple USB-C connections and full online connectivity supported by the Aston Martin customer app.



Information is displayed using best-in-class Pure Black touchscreen technology with full capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control.



The main driver's instrument cluster is a 12.3” screen – 1.5” larger than those found in the DB12 and Vantage – with a second 10.25” central infotainment display screen integrated into the new dashboard and centre console.



The DBX707 features buttons for the key mechanical operations of gear selection, drive mode, heating and ventilation, continuing Aston Martin's philosophy of creating the perfect blend between digital and analogue controls.



There are also control switches for suspension, ESP and exhaust, lane keep assist and park distance control, ensuring the most used controls are always conveniently to hand.



Complementing the integration of Aston Martin's next-generation infotainment system, the DBX707 also showcases an all-new interior; the latest evolution of the bold new design debuted in the DB12 and Vantage.



The clean, contemporary lines create a fabulous sense of space and cohesion, with a striking horizontal design line bisecting the upper and lower sections of the new dashboard.



Every area of the interior has been enhanced, from the new steering wheel to redesigned D-pull door release handles and elegant vertical air vents, both of which are now matched to bright chrome or dark chrome interior jewellery.



New front door veneer panels are larger and available in a variety of new materials, including gloss smoked oak, gloss titanium mesh and updated ziricote wood, piano black and carbon fibre veneers.



There are three different interior trim specifications, each with its own signature detailing:“Inspire Comfort” features matrix embroidery and quilting,“Inspire Sport” has vector embroidery, and“Accelerate with Alcantara” has an extra element of sportiness.



Additional detailing comes in the form of micro piping and sateen embroidery.



And, of course, there is extensive scope for further personalisation via Aston Martin's bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin.



The DBX707 is now fitted as standard with the Aston Martin Premium Audio 800w 14 speaker audio system.



Developed utilising advanced hardware, this system features a surround sound mode with QuantumLogic surround sound processing for a totally immersive soundscape.



True audiophiles will delight in the optional system developed with Aston Martin's audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins.



Acoustically engineered to the DBX707's interior volume and shape, this exceptional system uses technologies and innovations found in Bowers & Wilkins's acclaimed world-class loudspeakers.



Aluminium Double Dome tweeters and Continuum midrange speakers give this 23-speaker, double-amplified 1,600W surround sound system a balanced and accurate sound.



Dedicated 3D headline speakers, bass speakers and a powerful subwoofer deliver a powerful and dynamic sound experience.



The DBX707, the latest in the core model line-up to behold the new Aston Martin Wings, also introduces a number of detail changes to the exterior.



Foremost amongst these are five new paint colours – Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green, and Aura Green – plus the addition of Podium Green, first exclusively available on the DBX707 AMR23 Edition.



There are two new wheel finishes: Satin Black on the 23” Fortis wheel, and Copper Bronze on the 23” Forged wheel.



Design of the 22” Sport, 23” Fortis and 23” Forged rims remain unchanged, with Silver, Gloss Black, Textured Black, Satin Black and Satin Black Diamond Turned finishes also available on selected wheels.



Other visible changes include new“presenting” door handles, which power outwards when the car is unlocked, and new flush glass swivel-head door mirrors.



Driven by the adoption of a more sophisticated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), the new mirror design features improved fully integrated cameras to support the 3D parking camera functionality, which sees the whole mirror and shell assembly swivel as-one to provide adjustment.



In addition to providing better camera packaging, the flush-fit edge-to-edge mirror design maximises the size of the reflective surface for a greater field of view.



Underpinning this extensive suite of changes is the formidable hardware package for which the DBX707 is renowned.



Star of the show is the 707PS/900Nm 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 and 9-speed“wet clutch” automatic gearbox.



Mated to a sophisticated all-wheel drive system capable of sending up to 100% of the torque to the rear axle on demand, the DBX707 can launch from 0-100kph in 3.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 310kph.



With braking power delivered by 420mm front and 390mm rear Carbon Ceramic brakes, the DBX707 sits on 22” wheels as standard, with a choice of cast or forged 23” alloy wheels available as options.



Aston Martin engineers have further honed the DBX707's class-leading dynamics, the quest for continual improvement resulting in a new calibration for the electronic dampers and air springs.



Implemented to increase transient body control, the resulting improvement in response, precision and driver confidence extends the DBX707's dynamic superiority in its Supercar of SUV's class, the statement added.

