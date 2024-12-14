Arpita Khan Reveals ‘Clean Eater’ Aayush Sharma’S Cheat Meals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan has talked about her actor-husband Aayush Sharma, whom she tags as a“clean eater” and talked about his“cheat meals.”

Arpita, who has recently opened a refined European dining destination, in Mumbai, shared that Aayush loves eating healthy food.

“Aayush is a clean eater and loves eating healthy, so he loves his protein's and salads, the Classic Miso Cod, the Salmon Ceviche and The Hamachi Carpaccio,” Arpita told IANS.

She then shared that once-a-week Aayush gorges on delicious but calories-filled delicacies.

“Once a week on his cheat day he enjoys the pizzas and the truffle pasta and the vanilla cheesecake,” she shared.

Aayush, who was last seen onscreen in "Russian", and Arpita got married in 2014. They welcomed their first born – a son in 2016. The two then had a baby girl named Ayat in 2019.

Arpita had also shared that her brother Salman Khan is a complete“foodie” and that he loves his home food, which includes rajma chawal, crispy 'bhindi' and mutton biryani among many other yummy delicacies.

Talking about her brother Salman's food habits, she told IANS:“Yes, bhai is definitely a foodie just like all of us in the family. He loves his home food, it's the most comforting to him.”

“Mutton biryani, beetroot chicken, dal gosht, desi jungli chicken, Rajma chawal, crispy bhindi are the go-to dishes we all love and relish,” said Arpita, who has recently opened a restaurant called“Mercii”, refined European dining destination, in Mumbai.

She revealed that Salman has developed his own“special dish”, which is loved by all at home.

“We have our own home special dish called Mixture created by bhai, it's a recipe developed by him and that tops it all.”

Professionally, Salman is currently busy shooting for his much-anticipated film, 'Sikandar'.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss of 'Ghajini' fame, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film promises to combine Salman's signature charisma with a compelling storyline that has already generated significant buzz in the industry.

'Sikandar' marks the 1st collaboration between Salman and Rashmika, and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

It marks the reunion of Salman with Sajid after 'Kick' which was released in 2014. The makers of the film have booked its release for Eid 2025.