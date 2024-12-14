Kamal Haasan ‘Chills’ In Chicago

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Superstar Kamal Haasan is currently spending his time in Chicago and is seen enjoying the“chilly weather.”

Kamal took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself and the picturesque locale can be seen in the backdrop. The star is seen dressed in sharp winter wear such as an overcoat, a scarf and pants. In one picture, the acclaimed is seen standing on a bridge and posing for a picture.

For the caption, he wrote:“Chicago also chills!”

Taking to his comment section, Ranveer Singh dropped a crown emoji for the actor, who did not reveal as to why he is in Chicago.

Kamal, who will next be seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's“Thug Life”, in November had penned a lengthy note where he requested his fans to simply address him by his name.

In a post on X, Haasan expressed his gratitude for the affectionate titles he has received, including "Ulaganayagan." However, he humbly declined to accept any such titles or prefixes, stating that he sees himself as a lifelong student of the art of cinema.

The actor wrote,“The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audience who make it what it is - a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories.”

The 'Chachi 420' actor added,“It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes.”

“I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of film fraternity, party cadre, and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH. Thank you again for your gestures of kindness over the years. Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us, the lovers of this beautiful artform,” Kamal concluded his note.