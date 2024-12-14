Cultural Entities Keen To Promote Qatar History And Heritage During National Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The different cultural institutions in Qatar are preparing to launch comprehensive artistic celebrations at the upcoming National Day, stressing the importance of the national occasion for all.

Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that these events will include various activities such as art exhibitions, screenings, and interactive workshops, highlighting Qatar's national identity and celebrating its rich culture in all its aspects.

Qatar Museums is organising a series of activities at the National Museum of Qatar to celebrate Qatar National Day 2024. These annual celebrations showcase the richness of Qatari culture and heritage, targeting all the residents and visitors from around the world. Traditional Qatari dances will flow seamlessly from the exhibition halls to the outdoor spaces in Al Baraha, weaving a harmonious dialogue between the museum's interior beauty and the vibrant outdoor scenes. Visitors will also have the opportunity to collaborate with artists and experts, adding an interactive dimension to create a unique experience for all.

Al Baraha will serve as a dynamic stage for this artistic activity. Guests can also enjoy Qatar's renowned hospitality throughout the event and have a special taste of Arabic coffee. Qatar Fine Arts Association will host the“Qatari Fine Art” exhibition in celebration of the National Day highlighting the creative works of some Qatari artists that promote cultural values through paintings and artworks with focus on the Qatari identity. Participating artists will showcase various pieces inspired by the maritime heritage, traditional Qatari life, desert landscapes, and Qatar's ongoing cultural development.

The Doha Film Institute will present screenings under its“Made in Qatar” programme, featuring a variety of films that celebrate Qatari heritage, identity, and culture. Qatar Photography Center at the Ministry of Culture will launch the“Aesthetics of National Day 2024” competition. The competition aims to capture the beauty of this occasion through the lenses of professional and amateur photographers.

Participation is free, and each participant can submit up to five photos taken during the National Day celebrations, with professional cameras only. The deadline for submitting photos is Wednesday, December 25, 2024. Winners will receive cash prizes with QR20,000 for first place, QR15,000 the second and QR10,000 the third in addition to QR2,000 for the winners of the fourth to the tenth place.

The Cultural Village Foundation – Katara, is preparing an extensive lineup of cultural and heritage events in collaboration with various government and private entities. These activities aim to introduce the younger generations to Qatar's rich history and heritage. The events include traditional songs, national operettas, fireworks displays, drone shows, cultural performances, art exhibitions, and other activities.

Qatar National Library will host an array of cultural, artistic, and educational programmes for families and children, focusing on Qatar's history and heritage that include a number of lectures and special activities for children.

MENAFN14122024000067011011ID1108993539