Sleek and Sporty: Changan UNI-V 2.0T brings a youthful and dynamic mobility experience

Dubai, UAE, November 4, 2024 – Changan Automobile launches the UNI-V 2.0T in the UAE, designed to meet the expectations of the younger Middle Eastern demographic who seek powerful, stylish, and high-performance vehicles. The UNI-V 2.0T embodies the bold spirit of the region with its dynamic design, sleek electric rear spoiler, and a powerful 2.0L engine delivering 229 horsepower, making every drive an exhilarating experience.



The 2.0L turbocharged engine not only promises thrilling acceleration but also speaks to the preference of Middle Eastern drivers for vehicles that are both spacious and powerful. The electric rear spoiler, a signature feature of the 2.0T model, enhances not only the vehicle's aerodynamic performance but also its sporty aesthetic, making it a standout on the road and appeals to the Middle East’s younger demographic, who favour high-performance vehicles.



To further enhance the driving experience, this intelligent companion is also equipped with the latest technologies to offer a safe and seamless mobility experience, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist, These features provide unparalleled safety and convenience for every journey, ensuring a seamless driving experience that combines power with cutting-edge technology. Apple Car Play, wireless charging, and an advanced voice control system further integrate modern technology to meet the connectivity needs of today’s drivers.



As part of Changan's global development, the Middle East stands out as a critical focus for the company. The UNI-V 2.0T is the latest example of Changan Automobile’s efforts to leverage its strong R&D capabilities and technological innovations to bring high quality mobility experiences to users in the Middle East. Changan’s commitment to the region is demonstrated through its continued investment in localized models like the UNI-V 2.0T, which are designed to meet the unique preferences of Middle Eastern drivers.



Changan continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, where it has already served over 400,000 users. As part of its long-term strategy, Changan is also enhancing its service network and driving experience for Middle Eastern consumers by preparing to establish regional subsidiaries and exploring a "dual-engine" strategy of integrated operations and regional dealerships, As well as setting up a parts warehouse center in Dubai, forming a professional maintenance team, and introducing its withU customer care program to the region. And further underscoring the strategic importance of the Middle East to the company, Changan recently opened its largest store outside of China in Baghdad, Iraq.



About Changan Automobile



With its CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR, Changan Automobile is one of the “Big Four” Chinese automakers. It has 22 production facilities in 12 production bases around the world. It’s global R&D network connects 10 cities in six countries (Chongqing, Beijing, Shanghai, Dingzhou and Hefei in China, Turin in Italy, Yokohama in Japan, Birmingham in the UK, Detroit in the US, and Munich in Germany), and brings together the talents of more than 18,000 engineers from 31 countries and regions. It has had a presence in the Middle East and Africa market since 1994, with cumulative sales of 400,000 units. To further expand its global footprint, in 2023 the company launched its Vast Ocean Plan. With a mission to “lead auto culture and benefit human life”, Changan is transforming itself into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility tech company that contributes to society and meets people’s needs for a better life.



