Bairesdev Named A 2024 Power Partner Award Winner By Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have a proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , an award-winning software outsourcing company, has been recognized by as a Power Partner Award Winner . This list highlights B2B companies with a proven ability to help businesses scale and succeed.



“We are honored to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO of BairesDev.“This award validates our ongoing commitment to helping businesses succeed through innovative technology solutions. At BairesDev, we pride ourselves on delivering impactful software services that drive measurable results for our clients.”

BairesDev's client-centric approach has led to a 91% customer satisfaction rate and an average client relationship of over 3 years. Since 2009, the company has completed over 1,250 projects, enabling clients to overcome technical challenges and scale efficiently. BairesDev is trusted by 500+ companies, including Google, Pinterest, Adobe, J&J, and more.

“This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman.“As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

BairesDev is well-known for its technological expertise across a wide variety of industries. The company engages more than 4,000 specialists to provide high-quality innovative software solutions. Using a nearshore model, BairesDev's teams work in the same time zone as their clients, which allows for real-time communication and seamless team integration.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

About BairesDev

BairesDev is an award-winning software outsourcing company trusted by 500+ clients, including Google, Pinterest, Adobe, J&J, and more. Access 4,000 senior software engineers, experienced in 100+ technologies and programming languages. Choose from three flexible engagement models: staff augmentation, software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing.

