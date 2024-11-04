Black Girl Vitamins Commits $100,000 In Scholarships Supporting Women At HBCU Medical Schools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Black Girl Vitamins Presenting Scholarship to Recipient

Black Girl Vitamins expands its current scholarship program for Black Women pursuing careers in at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

- Jennifer Juma, Head of Strategy at Black Girl Vitamins

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Girl Vitamins is proud to expand its current scholarship program aimed at empowering the next generation of Black Women pursuing careers in medical fields at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Black Girl Vitamins will invest $100,000 over the next two years, quadrupling the current scholarship program, to support education, provide critical financial support, recognize contributions, and offer a platform to elevate their stories. This scholarship program is a heartfelt expression of the company's ongoing commitment to changing lives, and communities and investing in future healthcare leaders with the support of every purchase from Black Girl Vitamins customers. Additionally, as part of its devotion to health equity, Black Girl Vitamins partnered with Howard University in a multi-year partnership with its Women's Basketball team and has donated $100,000 worth of vitamins in 2024 thus far.

Scholarship Program Details:

Eligibility:

-Target Audience: Black women enrolled in accredited medical programs (nursing, pharmacy, medicine, public health, etc.).

-Must be enrolled in undergraduate or graduate-level medical/ healthcare fields at an HBCU.

-Demonstrate financial need and academic excellence (minimum GPA 3.0).

-Submit a 300-word essay on their aspirations in healthcare and how they plan to serve underrepresented communities.

Award: $1,000 monthly to at least 4 recipients to assist with education.

Application Process: Simple self-application on the Black Girl Vitamins website. Applications will be open on a rolling basis with winners announced on BGV's platforms before the end of the month.

Selection Committee: Black Girl Vitamins' Leadership Team and Medical Advisors.

Black Girl Vitamins' Head of Marketing, Anna Palomino shares,“We know better care happens when providers and patients share similar life experiences, that is why we are committed to easing the journey of Black Women seeking to be Medical Providers.”

Additionally,“BGV's vision is to positively impact health outcomes for Black Women in America and we believe sponsoring the future generation of health care providers can help accomplish making this impact,” stated Jennifer Juma, Head of Strategy at Black Girl Vitamins.

About Black Girl Vitamins:

Founded in 2021, Black Girl Vitamins is a wellness-focused company on a mission to address the nutritional needs of Black and minority communities. Co-founder Maxine's personal experience with healthcare disparities inspired the creation of expertly developed, tested, and fast-acting vitamins designed to tackle scientifically proven deficiencies. Committed to health equity, Black Girl Vitamins offers a range of gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO products, including probiotics, prenatal vitamins, age-defying supplements, and more. Products start at $25 for a 1-month supply and can be purchased individually or in bundles at BlackGirlVitamins, Amazon, and other retailers.

For more information on Black Girl Vitamins, contact Alexia Castillo at ...

Alexia Castillo

MLWPR

...

