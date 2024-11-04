Grown Climate Smart And Township 23 Distillery: A New Partnership For Sustainable Grain In Spirits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Township 23 Village Edge Vodka & By Golly Gin

Township 23 Distillery and Grown Climate Smart Vodka and Gin

Township 23 Spirits

The DeLong Co., Inc.'s Grown Climate Smart brand partners with Nelson, Wisconsin-based Township 23 Distillery.

NELSON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grown Climate Smart , a fully owned subsidiary of The DeLong Co., Inc. and a USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Awardee, announces its partnership with Township 23 Distillery , a field to glass distillery utilizing organic located in Nelson, Wisconsin. This collaboration aims to build and develop markets for climate-smart commodities while increasing consumer awareness of products that utilize sustainable and regenerative grain.Through this partnership, Grown Climate Smart and Township 23 Distillery will work together to champion climate-smart agriculture and its practices that lead to grains being used for distilling Township 23 Distillery spirits. "Township 23 Distillery is a strong partner for us due to their commitment to utilizing localized grain stemming from climate-smart practices, as well as being a fellow Wisconsin-based company," said Dylan Vaca, Brand and Marketing Manager of Grown Climate Smart. "This partnership exemplifies our shared mission to promote sustainability within the spirits industry."Zach Hetrick, Owner, President, and Master Distiller of Township 23 Distillery, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to showcase our commitment to climate-smart agriculture, as it aligns closely with our identity as a farm distillery. By partnering with Grown Climate Smart, we can further our mission of producing quality spirits while supporting sustainable practices."Grown Climate Smart continues to lead the way in expanding markets for climate-smart commodities. As the importance of climate-smart practices and grain in the spirits industry grows, Grown Climate Smart is helping position its partners to meet consumer demands for sustainable products. The collaboration with Township 23 Distillery is a testament to this commitment, fostering a deeper connection between consumers and the agricultural practices that support a healthier planet.For more information about Grown Climate Smart and its initiatives, visit . For more information and product availability from Township 23 Distillery, visit .About Township 23 DistilleryLocated in Nelson, Wisconsin, Township 23 Distillery is a field to glass craft distillery where spirits are produced from high quality organic grains grown right on the homestead. The distillery includes a cocktail menu, as well as live music and comedy on the patio and indoors. Retail sales are through Bill's Distribution to Liquor stores, bars, and restaurants throughout western Wisconsin.About Grown Climate SmartGrown Climate Smart, a wholly owned subsidiary of The DeLong Co., Inc. and USDA Climate-Smart Commodities initiative, leads the way in climate smart agriculture by supporting environmentally responsible farming practices while developing a market for products stemming from climate-smart practices that contribute to a healthier planet.

