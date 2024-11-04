N-Korea declares it is going to ‘stand by Moscow until victory’

(MENAFN) North Korea has affirmed its commitment to support Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Foreign Choe Son-hui stating that Pyongyang will stand by Moscow "until victory." During a recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Choe conveyed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had issued a directive to provide robust support for the Russian military and people, whom she described as engaged in a "holy war."



Choe expressed unwavering confidence in Russia’s eventual triumph, emphasizing that under President Vladimir Putin's leadership, the Russian will successfully defend their sovereign rights and security interests. "We reaffirm that we will always adamantly stand by our Russian comrades until the victory day," she declared.



The meeting also underscored the deepening relationship between North Korea and Russia, which both countries have sought to enhance across various sectors, including defense. This partnership is rooted in the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in June, which serves as a foundation for closer collaboration. Choe noted that both nations are committed to further aligning their foreign policy positions and intensifying interactions in multiple areas, as well as jointly addressing international challenges on various global platforms.



Lavrov reciprocated by highlighting the strength of bilateral relations, stating they have reached an "unprecedentedly high level." He expressed gratitude to North Korea for its principled stance on the situation in Ukraine, attributing the conflict to NATO's expansion and efforts to promote an anti-Russian agenda within Ukraine.



As the conflict in Ukraine continues, North Korea's overt backing of Russia marks a significant development in international relations, reflecting the growing ties between the two nations amid a complex geopolitical landscape. The collaboration not only showcases a mutual support strategy but also signals a potential shift in alliances as both countries navigate their respective challenges on the global stage.

