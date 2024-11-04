Consular Officers Will Not Be Deterred By Intimidation, Harassment And Violence: MEA On Violence By Khalistanis In Canada

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) India on Monday said even though it remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of its nationals in Canada after the violence unleashed by Khalistani separatists at a Hindu temple in Brampton, it will not stop the outreach of consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday, of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement while calling on the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks.

"We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he added.

Earlier in the day, the High Commission of India in Ottawa had condemned the violent disruptions orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp in Brampton.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organisers.

“We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1,000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants..." the HCI said in a statement, adding that there were attempts made to disrupt similar camps held at Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3.

On Sunday evening, Canada time, Khalistani extremists attacked the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, the videos of which have gone viral on social media and drawn worldwide condemnation, including from several leaders in Canada.

The attacks on Hindus have grown at an alarming rate under the Canadian government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and underscore a distressing trend of religious intolerance prevailing in the country.

Following the violent attacks, the Canadian National Council of Hindus (CNCH) and Hindu Federation, along with temple leaders and several Hindu advocacy groups, issued a directive stating that Hindu temples and institutions across Canada will no longer permit politicians to use temple facilities for political purposes unless they demonstrate "concrete efforts" to address the serious issue of growing Khalistani extremism in the country.

The CNCH stated that the violent Brampton attack by pro-Khalistani protestors has raised serious concerns about the safety of Canada's Hindu community.

"The protestors reportedly gathered at the temple's main entrance, forcibly entered the premises, and physically assaulted temple members and visitors, leaving the community shaken and demanding action," it said in a statement issued on Monday, India time.

It mentioned that Hindu Canadians have faced an increasing wave of violence in recent years and, despite repeated calls from community leaders for stronger security measures to protect Hindu places of worship, political leaders have failed to take substantial steps to address the growing hostility.

"Hindu temples and institutions across Canada will no longer permit politicians to use temple facilities for political purposes. Politicians, regardless of party affiliation, may continue to visit as devotees, but they will no longer have access to temple platforms until they demonstrate concrete efforts to address the issue of Khalistani extremism. This directive underscores the Hindu community's commitment to safeguarding their sacred spaces and reinforces their demand for action to ensure the protection and dignity of all Canadians," it added.