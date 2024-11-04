Target Hospitality Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
Date
11/4/2024 6:46:18 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH ), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results.
The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at .
Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call Information
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
|
Time:
|
9:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM CT
|
Direct Phone Dial:
|
|
|
|
Traditional (operator assisted)
|
Domestic:
|
1-800-836-8184
Please utilize the Direct Phone Dial option to be immediately entered into the conference call once you are ready to connect.
Please register for the webcast or dial into the conference call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.
Investor Contact
Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009
[email protected]
SOURCE Target Hospitality
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN04112024003732001241ID1108847816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.