(MENAFN- Pressat) WAN-IFRA launches gaming tool NewsArcade with six-month free trial.

WAN-IFRA, working with a consortium of international partners, announced that the gaming tool NewsArcade, a new authoring tool combining gaming insights with news values to rebuild Gen Z trust in news is set for global launch and offered to newsrooms for a free, six-month trial run.

The new Authoring Tool combines gaming insights with news values to rebuild Gen Z trust in news, counter mis- and disinformation and boost literacy. Pioneering newsrooms are offered a free,six-month trial run. To apply, email ...

NewsArcade was conceived to better connect the news media with GenZ. It resulted in an innovative, interactive digital tool to boost youth's media literacy and critical thinking skills.

The NewsArcade Authoring Tool is a web-based content management system that allows journalists and editors to repurpose existing content into interactive flows experienced as gamified news stories.

To facilitate newsrooms, the partners created an online training course tailored for media professionals, structured into "nano modules". These 4-minute video tutorials are ideal for quickly learning how to gamify news stories and integrate NewsArcade into daily newsroom tasks.

The game is based on a set of provided News Values : the assignment from "the editor" consists in "covering a story" consistently with one of the seven values. The user gets to experience the editorial decision-making process, and decide on angles, quotes, headlines and images to meet the editor's challenge.

All the example stories prepared by the consortium can be found here . Players who choose to engage with an article on disinformation and AI will be challenged to draft their own version of the story from an analytical perspective. Users particularly interested in the UK elections will be guided to write a compelling piece, while the global issue of news avoidance should be addressed in a constructive manner.



