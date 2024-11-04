Binance Gains Users, Loses Market Share After Regulatory Overhaul

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the year following its $4.3 billion U.S. settlement, Binance has undergone significant changes. The exchange added 57 million new clients and increased trading volumes by over 50%.



However, it also experienced a decline in share as smaller platforms gained ground. Leadership saw a major shift with founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) stepping down after serving a four-month prison sentence.



Richard Teng, a former regulator, took over as CEO, bringing a compliance-focused approach to the company. Under new management, Binance implemented several changes.



It adjusted supplier relationships, tightened token listing requirements, and spun off its venture capital arm. In the U.S., the company now operates under the supervision of two court-appointed monitors.



Teng aims to onboard the next billion users into crypto , building on Binance's current 237 million user base. The company's focus on compliance has permeated all levels, with executives emphasizing regulatory adherence across 20 licensed jurisdictions.





Binance's Shift to Institutional Appeal and Compliance

Critics argue that Binance has become too "mainstream," resembling a Wall Street bank rather than its libertarian roots. However, this shift has attracted sophisticated institutional investors previously hesitant due to regulatory concerns.



To cater to these new clients, Binance has developed products like crypto wealth management tools and bank-guaranteed accounts for institutional diversification into digital assets.



Despite user growth, Binance's market share has declined. CCData reports its overall share dropped from 42.7% to 36.6% in September, a four-year low. Spot market share fell to 27%, while derivatives stand at 40.7%.



Teng downplays this decline, focusing on attracting new users to crypto rather than competing with existing platforms. Guilherme Nazar, head of Latin American operations, views compliance as a market differentiator.



This year, Binance has invested over $200 million in security and compliance. As Binance navigates this new phase, it faces the challenge of balancing regulatory compliance with innovation while maintaining its core values in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

