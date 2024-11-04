Allure By Benny Weng Chen Wong Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allure

Benny Weng Chen Wong's Captivating Residential Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Benny Weng Chen Wong 's residential project "Allure" as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by Benny Weng Chen Wong in crafting a captivating living space.Allure's Bronze A' Interior Design Award serves as a testament to its relevance and impact within the interior design industry. The design's seamless blend of modern farmhouse and Parisian chic elements creates a space that resonates with current trends while offering a timeless appeal. By showcasing the potential for harmonious fusion of styles, Allure inspires both professionals and homeowners to explore new possibilities in residential design.Benny Weng Chen Wong's award-winning design stands out for its thoughtful integration of muted tones, warm timber, and paneled glass, creating a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere. The fluid layout encourages collaboration between spaces, with carefully crafted pockets of character that optimize functionality and natural light. Allure's concealed doors and fluted feature walls add an element of intrigue, showcasing the designer's attention to detail and innovative problem-solving.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a catalyst for Benny Weng Chen Wong to continue pushing the boundaries of residential design. The accolade validates the designer's approach and may inspire further exploration of style fusion, hidden features, and the creation of spaces that nurture both relaxation and entertainment. Allure's success motivates the designer and their team to maintain their commitment to excellence and innovation in future projects.Project Members:Allure was brought to life by a talented team led by Benny Weng Chen Wong, with key contributions from Joanne Low on interior design, Elaine Tham on project management, Ivy Tioh on material selection, and Low Yizhi on technical design.Interested parties may learn more about Allure and Benny Weng Chen Wong's inspiring work at:About Framework Studio (m) Sdn BhdFramework Design Studio is a people-powered brand dedicated to inspiring and empowering people on their 'dream home' journey, no matter how big or small their project and budget is. Founded by a husband and wife duo with 20 years of experience in designing, Framework Studio has transformed numerous properties from ugly ducklings into beautiful family homes, pursuing a fulfilling life by working for themselves, doing something they love, and prioritizing family time.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are acknowledged for their professional execution and innovative use of materials and technology, blending form and function to enhance lives and well-being. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that the awarded designs are truly exceptional and adhere to the competition's pre-established evaluation criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

