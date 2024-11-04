Mews Acquires Sales And Catering Innovator, Quotelo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mews makes its first French product acquisition

LYON, France, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews , the industry-leading hospitality cloud, has announced the of Quotelo, marking its first product acquisition in France. This milestone comes on the heels of Mews surpassing 1,000 French customers, further solidifying its presence and commitment to innovation in the region.

Founded in 2021, Quotelo revolutionizes event hospitality by accelerating and simplifying event quotation, booking and management. Quotelo's seamless solution supports independent hotels and resorts, as well as major hotel brands, to increase their revenue for groups and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions).

The acquisition of Quotelo follows a year of significant growth for Mews in France. Having increased its French customer base by 57%1, opened its new Paris office, and become a certified PMS provider for

BWH Hotels, Mews welcomes the entire Quotelo team as part of the acquisition.

"As more properties rethink their real estate to offer more than accommodation, an event management solution is vital to manage events, conferences and meetings. By offering exceptional sales and catering services, hotels can attract more events to their properties, which not only boosts additional revenue, but also fills rooms and promotes other hotel services," said Matt Welle, CEO of Mews. "We are delighted to welcome Quotelo to the team as we empower our customers to drive their businesses toward greater success."

Quotelo provides a new generation of customer-centric event management. Its main capabilities include:



Intuitive and streamlined booking engine dedicated to MICE and Groups

Digitalized and automated quotations

Orchestrating bookings from hours to months

Room and event space planning visible to all staff members Digital function sheets for seamless event execution

"Mews' focus on simplifying and automating operations for hoteliers is truly aligned to our vision of revolutionizing and rehumanizing event hospitality," said Tristan Gibausset, co-CEO and co-founder of Quotelo. "We are excited to join forces with Mews as we set a new standard for hospitality."

Quotelo represents the tenth acquisition made by Mews Ventures. Previous acquisitions include HS3 (2024), Frontdesk Anywhere (2024) and Bizzon (2022).

About Mews

Mews

is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering over 5,500 customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include BWH Hotels, Strawberry, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024) by Hotel Tech Report, as well as World's Best Hotel PMS Provider (2023) and World's Best Independent Hotel PMS Provider (2022, 2023) by World Travel Tech Awards. Mews has raised $335 million from investors including Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Revaia to transform hospitality.

About Quotelo

Quotelo is an innovative French Tech start-up in the hospitality and MICE industry that automates quotes, invoices, schedules, and function sheets for hotel properties by combining performance and ease of use. Quotelo brings together the diverse needs of client event requests, the unique profiles of customers, the richness of hotel offerings, and the demand for instant results into a powerful and streamlined booking engine designed specifically for MICE and group events. Quotelo frees up time for sales teams, eliminates errors, and automates time-consuming administrative tasks, delighting both hoteliers and their guests.

