Years Of Culture Initiative Announces Culturide Cycling Tour In Morocco

11/4/2024 2:18:49 AM
Doha: The Years of Culture initiative has announced the launch of the“CultuRide tour: Morocco”, a cultural cycling tour, which will take place from November 15 to 23.
Announced during a press conference, the tour is a collaboration between the Years of Culture initiative and Ali bin Towar Al Kuwari, a professional athlete, social media influencer and cycling enthusiast from Qatar. It will gather professional athletes and cycling enthusiasts on a journey across Morocco to explore its stunning historical and heritage sites.
In a speech, CEO of Qatar Museums, Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi said that through the partnership with Morocco as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, the initiative celebrates Morocco's rich heritage and look to the future with a shared vision, stressing that cultural exchange brings great benefits to both countries. The CultuRide tour across Morocco is not just a cycling ride; it is an immersive experience that enhances connection to Morocco's charming cities and villages.
