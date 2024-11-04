Years Of Culture Initiative Announces Culturide Cycling Tour In Morocco

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Years of Culture initiative has announced the launch of the“CultuRide tour: Morocco”, a cultural cycling tour, which will take place from November 15 to 23.

Announced during a press conference, the tour is a collaboration between the Years of Culture initiative and Ali bin Towar Al Kuwari, a professional athlete, social influencer and cycling enthusiast from Qatar. It will gather professional and cycling enthusiasts on a journey across Morocco to explore its stunning historical and heritage sites.

In a speech, CEO of Qatar Museums, Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi said that through the partnership with Morocco as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, the initiative celebrates Morocco's rich heritage and look to the future with a shared vision, stressing that cultural exchange brings great benefits to both countries. The CultuRide tour across Morocco is not just a cycling ride; it is an immersive experience that enhances connection to Morocco's charming cities and villages.