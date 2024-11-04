Fourth Dushanbe Conf. On Combating Terrorism Kicks Off In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Fourth Dushanbe kicked off Monday under the patronage of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and with the attendance of His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The conference, hosted by Kuwait for two days, is under the title: "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms - The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process."

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Under-Secretary-General of UNOCT Vladimir Voronkov, and more than 450 participants, including 33 ministers from member states, are attending the conference.

This conference comes as a follow-up to the "Dushanbe process for combating terrorism," launched by Tajikistan in May 2018, it will be the fourth high-level international conference with the previous three held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

It represents a platform to enhance regional and international cooperation on border security to combat terrorism, it provides an opportunity to exchange experiences and visions, discuss lessons learned from common challenges, and discuss ways to confront the threats arising from terrorism and its consequences.

The conference will conclude its work Tuesday, with the adoption of the "Kuwait Declaration" which will reflect the discussions, opinions and viewpoints of the participants and will serve as a guiding document for efforts to combat terrorism. (end)

