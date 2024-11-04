Will Learn From Your Vast Experience, Maintain Discipline In House: BJP Lop Sharma To Speaker Rather
Date
11/4/2024 2:07:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Senior BJP leader and the party's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma while praising the experience of elected speaker Abdur Rahim Rather today assured full cooperation on behalf of the opposition while seeking“neutral stand from the Speaker.
“Sir, I congratulate you for being elected as the Speaker. You have a vast experience of being in this House. You have been in government and also in the opposition. From the opposition side, I assure you full support. We all would learn from your experience,” Sharma said addressing the House.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sharma said that opposition needs to be given more attention than treasury benches.“We have young blood in the opposition camp but despite that we assure you that we will maintain discipline and follow rules in spirit,” Sharma said, as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He was yesterday elected as the LoP of BJP, the party that won 29 seats. The BJP however, faced a major jolt in the form of death of MLA Nagrota Devender Singh Rana.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
LG Addresses Legislative Assembly Session: 'My Govt Will Make All Efforts For Restoration Of Statehood To J&K'
PDP's Waheed Para Moves Resolution Against Abrogation Of Article 370 In J&K Assembly
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN04112024000215011059ID1108847003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.