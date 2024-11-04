China Claims Its Radars Closing In On US Stealth Fighters

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's latest simulations reveal a US stealth jet vulnerability as its radars can detect F-22s and F-35s at striking distances, a potential seismic development as tensions mount around Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

This month, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chinese military researchers from the People's Liberation (PLA) National Defense University's College of Joint Operations and the State Key Laboratory of Intelligent Game in Beijing have recently conducted computer simulations to assess the effectiveness of stealth fighter jets against China's air defense systems.

SCMP says that the simulations, presented at the 36th China Simulation Conference in October, revealed that stealth fighters like the F-22 and F-35 could be detected from 180 kilometers away by China's land-based radars, compromising their ability to conduct precision ground attacks.

The simulation was of a US attack on Shanghai from Japan, the SCMP report said. The report notes that the F-35's“beast mode” allows for longer-range missile attacks but sacrifices stealth, making it detectable from 450 kilometers away.

The study, led by project engineer Cao Wei, used an algorithm to convert radar data into detection ranges and warning times, suggesting the results might be conservative due to the limited number of radars used. It notes that the findings come amid increased US deployment of F-22s in Japan, heightening Chinese interest in countering stealth threats.

China has invested significantly in F-22 and F-35 detection capabilities. For instance, SCMP reported last month that Chinese scientists have developed a cost-effective radar to detect and track stealth aircraft like the F-22 using signals from the BeiDou navigation satellite system.

This innovative radar, detailed in a recent peer-reviewed paper in the Journal of the National University of Defense Technology, employs a single receiving antenna and a unique algorithm to identify stealth targets without emitting detectable signals.