Capital Investments In Ukraine's Energy Sector Up By 2.2 Times In 2023 - Dixi Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Capital investments in the production, processing and of resources in Ukraine increased by 2.2 times in 2023 year-over-year, to UAH 109.3 billion.

This is according to a study conducted by the DiXi Group analytical center, Ukrinform reports.

"Capital investments in the production, processing and supply of energy resources in 2023 amounted to UAH 109.3 billion, which is 2.2 times more than in 2022 (UAH 49.7 billion) and 13% more than in 2021 (UAH 97 billion)," the report said.

The largest increase in capital investments was recorded in production – by eight times to UAH 36.7 billion; coal mining - by 64% to UAH 11.5 billion; crude oil - by 110% to UAH 2.9 billion. UAH 0.13 billion was invested in the production of oil refining products last year (a more than fourfold increase compared to 2022) and UAH 0.69 billion in the processing of coke and coke products (+85%).

Investments in the production, transmission and distribution of electricity amounted to UAH 43.9 billion (+56% compared to 2022). In activities related to the production and distribution of gas through local pipelines, there was a 2% decrease of capital investments in 2023 compared to 2022, to UAH 3 billion.

"With the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, monetary investments in energy decreased again, but in 2023 there was a certain stabilization and growth, which may indicate adaptation to the conditions of war and the arrival of international aid to restore energy facilities," DiXi Group said.