St Lucia: ‘Significant Structural Deterioration Has Led To Hazardous Conditions For Both Clients And Staff’ – PS Daniel

The broad consensus is that Saint Lucia's is not on the right track! Saint Lucians needs a healthcare system that works for everyone. A plan for connected and convenient care.

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs, (MOH) press release titled:“ P ermanent Secretary addresses redirection of services at the Castries Wellness Centre' with a sub-heading: 'Significant structural deterioration has led to hazardous conditions for both clients and staff' published Thursday, October 31, 2024, has struck a core to many and reaffirms what is widely known to summarise the health care system in Saint Lucia.

The permanent secretary in the MOH is Jenny Daniel, and should the press release be attributed to a senior government official who had better command influence and authority – it has – considering the following.

“The MOH conveys sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused by the temporary redirection of services from the Castries Wellness Centre. Over the years , MOH has remained steadfast in providing high-quality primary health care through our Community Health Nursing Service, supporting individuals, families, and communities in Saint Lucia. Despite our best efforts , the Castries Wellness Centre experienced significant structural and situational deterioration over time, leading to hazardous conditions for both clients and staff. Recognizing the urgent need to safeguard everyone who relies on our services , we made the difficult but necessary decision to redirect services from the Castries Wellness Centre to the La Clery and other nearby Wellness Centres.”

Conversely, the “redirect” of Saint Lucia's health care is substantial to CNG's recent article, St Lucia's St Jude hospital needs a modern-day 'Moses in short pants' in that : [ ...]“Saint Lucia's health care system is simply decrepit, directionless and dysfunctional.”

Contributing to a roller-coaster health care service in the south of the island, the MOH on November 1, in a press release advised of the“extended suspension of services at the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre from Monday, October 21, 2024,” adding.“ The service suspension is necessary to facilitate essential maintenance works at the facility in order to address potential health risks and ensure the well-being of both staff and clients .”

“Healthcare services will be redirected to the Laborie Wellness Centre, which will operate from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m,” the MOH continued.“Please note that all other clinics , including Audiology, and Diabetic Retinopathy Clinics, will be rescheduled . Clients will be contacted directly to arrange appointments. Home visits and outreach services to the catchment areas will continue as scheduled. If the Laborie Wellness Centre is not the most convenient option, clients are advised to visit their nearest Community Wellness Centre for any urgent healthcare needs during this time.”

This is incomprehensible! However, if further reference points are required, a search of 'health care in St Lucia' will reveal several articles throughout the years that catalogue the systemic status quo.

Moreover, the MOH press release said it,“ conveys sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused by the temporary redirection of services from the Castries Wellness Centre. Over the years, the MOH has remained steadfast in providing high-quality primary health care through our Community Health Nursing Service, supporting individuals, families, and communities in Saint Lucia.”

“Despite our best efforts, the Castries Wellness Centre experienced significant structural and situational deterioration over time, leading to hazardous conditions for both clients and staff.” ~ MOH

Strategic focus

“In our commitment to enhancing health services, the ministry has been strengthening Primary Care Services nationwide. This strategic focus aims to improve health outcomes and reduce the impact of diseases at both individual and community levels. A key component of this vision is the ongoing transformation of Victoria Hospital into a modern Castries Urban Polyclinic . [...]”

Victoria Hospital operated as Saint Lucia's primary medical facility built in 1887, until the transition to Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH) March 25, 2020.

“The Castries Urban Polyclinic will serve as a central interface connecting satellite Wellness Centres, including Entrepot and Ciceron, with the Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC ). In addition to standard services, the Polyclinic will offer an array of specialized services, including:



Urgent Care (available on weekends and holidays);

Minor surgical procedures within the Urgent Care Unit;

The Cuban Eye Care Programme;

Diabetic Retinopathy Screening and Laser Treatment;

Audiology/Hearing Services; “Dental Services, and more.”

Full confidence

Amid mass resignations from the OKEUH and the MHMC, the immense frustration with health care and health services has reached a pinnacle. The situation requires urgent reconstructive surgery, considering more resignations are anticipated.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has stated his“full confidence in the health minister and in the doctors and nurses of Saint Lucia.”

“The island's healthcare struggles are longstanding and not unique, referencing that Saint Lucia is not the only one struggling with those issues. Health is an issue that has got more serious after COVID-19. The prime minister and minister for finance continued:“We've invested $15 million in health services over the last two months,” adding that“a massive financial investment” is imminent.“We are not there to complain. We are there to fix it.”

Saint Lucia's comatose health care system is not a new phenomenon and one that successive governments are not fully apprised of – subject to not being cared for at local hospitals. The preference is Barbados, Martinique, Miami, India, France, and, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Saint Lucians needs a healthcare system that works for everyone. A plan for connected and convenient care. The circumstances are terrible. There is a deepening crisis. Meantime, it is the responsibility of the government to correct the situation, excuses and incompetence are in abundance.

Saint Lucia's health care system is not about poems and drumming in cultural outfits, to which a ministerial portfolio of TABOO (musical drums) would be adequate. This is not the case!

Moreover, has the government communicated the healthcare circumstances and policies to address the worsening situation? How did it come about? And what is being done to bring resolve?

It is government's responsibility to make policy, deliver policy decisions, correct irregularities and provide sustainable results! It is long overdue for the government to bring resolution to the deepening health crisis – if not, then it was a bluff in opposition to the many theatrics of concern!

The circumstances do not warrant constant hackback and blame. It, however, communicates weakness and an off-beat drumming machine, delivering noise!

Building a more resilient health system should reflect “redirection” to commitment, utmost priority to acknowledge the challenges posed and deliver results that Saint Lucians deserve safe and effective health care.

Meanwhile, an internal memo from the MHMC dated October 30, 2024, named Dr Damian Greaves as the new chief executive officer, effective November 1, 2024, says:

“His experience coupled with expertise in the health sector will serve as an asset to MHMC. Dr Greaves drive and passion, will catalyze the requisite change (s) needed by MHMC to enhance patient-centred care.”

The timing is perhaps opportune in a health system that faces a deepening crisis. It is not too late to right the wrongs and make a difference to convince the public that health care matters!

Saint Lucia's health services should not be vulnerable to health system policies and financial resources. The right to life, liberty and security of persons are fundamental to a standard of living adequate for health and well-being. The right to health care is recognized in the broader human rights 1966 International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The strides towards a healthier future for Saint Lucia require a massive restructuring, not inclusive of incompetence and political affiliation. The broad consensus is that Saint Lucia's health care is not on the right track!

“Health is a fundamental right of every human being. Health as a human right is recognized in the WHO Constitution (1948), the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) and many international and regional human rights treaties. All WHO Member States have ratified at least one treaty that recognizes the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.” ~ WHO .

The right to health includes availability, accessibility, acceptability and quality. Added to that is freedom of expression!

Anon October 31, 2024 At 10:13 pm (edited for publication):

“The primary responsibility of a government is to its citizens. This SLP government's prime strategy is to protect their power and access to the public purse that they can plunder. They came into power with no plans, no blueprints and no clue about how to run the country.

“We have children running the country, taxing us right left and center and throwing our money at problems while solving nothing. This country needs adults in charge of things and not incompetent children gaslighting us about everything.”

