Diljit Dosanjh ‘Yeh Pagdi Hamari Shaan Hai’, Professes Love For India During Jaipur Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh during his Dil-Luminati Tour expressed his love for the country and added“yeh pagdi hamari shaan hai.”

The singer-actor took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a reel from his team's profile. In the video, Diljit was joined by a fan on stage, who was sporting a traditional Rajasthani turban.

Diljit was heard saying“Inki pagdi ke liye zor daar taaliya. Yeh pagdi hamari shaan hai. Yeh humari desh ki khoobsurati hai... (Please clap for his turban. The turban is our pride. This is the beauty of our country.)”

“Har do-teen chaar ghante baad humaari boli, khaana change hojata hai. Yeh humaari desh ki beauty hai. (In every two-three hours our language and food changes. This is the beauty of our country.)”

He then talked about his love for the country.

“Aur hum jaahan jaahan se hai – koi Jaipur se hai, Koi Gujarat se hai, Delhi se hai, Haryana se hai, Punjab se hai,-- Hum sab ko pyaar karte hai. Aur hum sab ke saath is desh ko pyaar karte hai. Marwariyo ke liye zor daar taaliyon. (And wherever we are from Jaipur, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana or Punjab – We love all. And together we love our country. Please clap for my Marwari brother.)”

The "Dil-Luminati tour", Diljit's performance in Delhi marked the beginning of his extensive 10-city tour. The tour includes stops in various cities such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, among others.

The singer launched the Indian segment of his Dil-Luminati tour in the national capital on October 26. The Dil-Luminati tour is set to conclude in Guwahati on December 29.

On November 3, Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav made a playful comment regarding Diljit's 'Dil-Luminati India' concert.

Khesari shared a video from one of his own stage shows, captioning it,“Leaving behind all that Illuminati... Look here...)”

In the video, he addressed the crowd, urging them to raise their hands in celebration and proclaim their pride in their roots, particularly on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.