Disruptions Outside Consular Camp In Ottawa; Indian High Commission Slams Incident

Ottawa, Nov 4 (IANS) On a day when Khalistani elements attacked devotees outside the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, there were also reports of violent disruptions orchestrated outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa condemned the violent disruptions orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp in Brampton, near Toronto.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a statement,“It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organisers.

“We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1,000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants..."

The statement went on to add that there were attempts to disrupt similar camps held at Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3.

A 60-metre buffer zone was created around one of Vancouver's largest gurdwaras following an order passed by the British Columbia Supreme Court as Sikh extremist groups planned to create ruckus during a consular camp.

Local media reported that the authorities at the Ross Street gurdwara had sought a preemptive injunction ahead of two consular camps planned for November 2 amid growing tensions between Canada and India that New Delhi has attributed to "vindictive campaign" unleashed by the government led by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, last year.

The Khalsa Diwan Society, which runs the gurdwara, said in court documents that it expects "intense protests" at the both consular camps which, the documents submitted in the court mentioned, are organised every year and help "seniors of Indian descent to complete administrative tasks with the Government of India, primarily in relation to their pensions, without the need for attending in person at the Indian consulate."

Meanwhile, a protest by Khalistani extremists near the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton escalated into violence on Sunday, with attendees of the temple reportedly attacked.

The incident has prompted widespread condemnation from various political leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has also spoken out against the attack.

Despite the lack of arrests in connection with Brampton's Hindu Sabha temple violence, Peel Police maintained a visible presence, with dozens of officers stationed outside the temple on Sunday noon.

Trudeau wrote, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident."