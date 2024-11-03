HK01 Names SWISS REJU As Annual Award Winner, Elevated Slimming Experience With Latest Technology Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2024 - HK01, the leading media for Hong Kong, announced the 2024 Good Living Awards. The prestigious recognition honors top brands in the city that have proven track records delivering innovative services and outstanding results. Luxury beauty brand SWISS REJU is recognized as the Winner in the "Medical Aesthetics and Body Contouring" category, a new record for the beauty brand.





The HK01 Good Living Award celebrates top companies across retail, beauty, utilities, health and wellness, that have made a significant impact on society. Unbiased opinions of industry experts, coupled with public voting and reliable panel evaluation, lead to credible selection outcomes. Besides SWISS REJU, this year's winners also include household names such as CSL, Uber, Nestle, CTS etc.



SWISS REJU's signature thermal body contouring program "K-Lipolysis", is recognized for superb slimming results while encouraging serenity and deep rejuvenation.



"We are very honored to receive the prestigious HK01 Good Living Award, and to be at the forefront of transforming Hong Kong's medical aesthetic industry through innovation. SWISS REJU provides guests with a variety of sophisticated beauty experiences. Our slimming program is special as it not only helps to contour the body for a better looking figure, it also enhances energy, improves circulation and overall well being. All backed up by over 290 pieces of independent scientific research. " says the spokesperson for SWISS REJU.



"This year, we are adding to our offerings new and FDA approved technologies such as "Winback" from France.



Debuting this year also include the new 3GHz Microwave lipolysis technology, and cutting-edge collagen boosting machine from Japan, an all-new skin texture remodeling platform. As the company continues to expand, it will boast even more elevated and redesigned spaces, which will be announced in the near future.



If you've been dreaming about having a better looking body and more vitality, now is the time to make it a beautiful reality."













MENAFN03112024003551001712ID1108846726