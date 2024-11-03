Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's Comedy Horror Crosses ₹100 Crore-Mark On Day 3

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Collection Day 3 : Kartik Aaryan's comedy thriller has crossed the ₹100-crore mark at the box office with its third day earrings on Sunday. The third installment of the super-hit franchise, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and several other stars.

According to Sacnilk, the minted an estimated ₹33.5 crore on Sunday, taking the total of the film to ₹106 crore.

| Kartik Aaryan Net Worth: Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor's luxury properties Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 3

Even though the multi-starrer movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's per day earning fell by 9.46%, it minted an estimated ₹33.5 crore on Sunday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The total occupancy of movie theatres across the country for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also fell by nearly 8% on Sunday. The film saw a total occupancy of 67.27% on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

The movie received tremendous response in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, etc.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become Kartik Aaryan's largest opening yet, marking his first film to cross the ₹30 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office.

On its opening day on November 1, the film had collected ₹35.5 crores despite clash at the box office with multi-starrer Singham Again . The movie sold over two lakh tickets in first-day advance bookings and earned an estimated ₹17.12 crore from it.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest entry in the popular horror-comedy series directed by Anees Bazmee.

Set in Kolkata, West Bengal, the film follows Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, as he faces off against the iconic ghost Manjulika , portrayed by both Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in a surprising twist.

The film blends humor and psychological horror, with comic relief from a strong supporting cast. As Rooh Baba tries to manage ghostly chaos, the plot introduces new scares and laughs, continuing the franchise's entertaining legacy.