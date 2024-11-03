Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The enterprise artificial intelligence market has seen exponential growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $14.74 billion in 2023 to $20.78 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.0%. This rapid growth in the past can be attributed to advancements in machine learning algorithms, the expansion of big data and data analytics, the rise of cloud computing, increased processing power, and the growing adoption of AI in automating business processes.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The enterprise artificial intelligence market is expected to experience exponential growth over the next few years, reaching $82.55 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.2%. This growth is anticipated to be driven by the integration of AI in cybersecurity solutions, the rise of explainable AI for transparency, increased adoption of AI in human resources, the expansion of AI in healthcare and life sciences, and a stronger emphasis on responsible and ethical AI practices.

Growth Driver Of The Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market

The growing adoption of AI is set to drive the expansion of the enterprise artificial intelligence market in the coming years. Artificial intelligence involves the simulation of human intelligence by machines, particularly in analyzing vast amounts of data. By adopting AI, businesses can enhance operational efficiency and significantly improve decision-making processes across organizations of all sizes, contributing to faster and more accurate outcomes.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include International Business Machines (IBM), Wipro Limited, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Google LLC, SAP SE, Sentinent Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IPsoft Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Accenture plc, Appen Limited., Dataiku Ltd., DataRobot Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Freenome Holdings Inc., Infosys Limited, KPMG International Limited, Mindtree Limited, NTT DATA Group Corporation, Palantir Technologies, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd., Salesforce Inc., Samsung Group.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Size?

Leading companies in the enterprise artificial intelligence market are embracing strategic partnerships to expedite the adoption of AI technologies. These partnerships allow businesses to combine their strengths, resources, and expertise, enabling them to accelerate AI integration, enhance innovation, and achieve mutual success. By collaborating, companies can tackle complex challenges, expand their market presence, and offer more advanced AI solutions to a broader range of industries.

How Is The Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Service

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Speech Recognition

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Application: Security And Risk Management, Marketing Management, Customer Support And Experience, Human Resource And Recruitment Management, Analytics Application, Process Automation

5) By Industry: Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Banking And Financial Services, Media And Entertainment, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Definition

Enterprise AI refers to a specialized area within business systems that leverages advanced artificial intelligence techniques to drive digital transformation. To successfully develop and implement enterprise AI on a large scale, organizations require a new technological stack. This technology is employed to automate processes, enhance data-driven decision-making, and generate deeper, more actionable insights, making it a key tool for improving operational efficiency and business performance.

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global enterprise artificial intelligence market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on enterprise artificial intelligence market size, enterprise artificial intelligence market drivers and trends and enterprise artificial intelligence market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

