War Update: 110 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines Since Day-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, 110 combat engagements have been recorded on the Ukrainian battlefields so far, with the enemy being most assertive in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk axes.

Russian invaders continue to fire artillery at the border areas in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. They targeted the settlements of Khrinivka, Hrabovske, Volfyne, Volodymyrivka, Zhuravka, Mhy, Obody, Luhivka, Zaliznyi Mist, Pavlivka, Khotiivka, and Chuykivka. Bratenytsia, Zhuravka, Novenke, and Basivka were bombarded.

In addition, the enemy launched 17 strikes on its own territory as 25 KAB glide bombs hit Kursk region.

Kharkiv axis: Russian terrorists twice tried to attack near Vovchansk, but both attacks were repelled.

Kupiansk axis: the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions eleven times. Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults near Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolysnikivka, Berestove, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve, and Pershotravneve.

Lyman axis: enemy units continue their assaults in the areas of Hrekivka, Terny, and Dibrova. Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian side has already repelled seven out of nine enemy attacks. Currently, the fighting continues, and the enemy launched airstrikes in the Serebryanskyi forest area.

Toretsk axis: four enemy attacks were recorded near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Ukrainian defenders have already stopped two enemy attacks. Russian warplanes bombarded the areas of Druzhba, Toretsk, and Petrivka.

Pokrovsk axis: since the beginning of the day, the invaders have launched 19 attacks on Ukraine's positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novohrodivka, and Vyshneve. The defense forces repelled the attacks while the enemy was mainly focused on Promin and Vyshneve.

Kurakhove axis: so far, there have been 54 combat clashes in this“hottest” area where the invaders are most actively trying to advance toward Vovchenka, Hostre, and Antonivka. Eight engagements are still in progress.

Vremivka axis: the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops nine times near Trudove and Maksymivka, two clashes are still ongoing.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy dropped eight guided aerial bombs on the areas of Yurkivka, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

The General Staff added that currently no significant changes have been noted in other axes.

As reported, 173 combat clashes were recorded on the front last day, with Russian invaders attacking most actively in the Kurakhove axis.