Gaza Genocide: Death Toll Rises To 43,314 Over 102,000 Injured
11/3/2024 2:40:01 PM
Gaza: The toll of casualties due to the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has risen to 43,314 fatalities and 102,019 injuries, while still thousands of victims are under rubble and on the streets, with rescue personnel being unable to reach them.
Ministry of health in Gaza stated that the Israeli Occupation forces committed seven massacres against families in the Strip, in the latest 24-hour reporting period, of whom 55 martyrs and 192 injured were sent to hospitals.
Relatives mourn over the bodies of Mahmoud Foura, and his son Saad Foura, who were killed during overnight Israeli bombardment, as they are prepared for burial at Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on November 3, 2024. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)
The Israeli occupation army continues to commit atrocities throughout the Strip, but it has recently mounted its dreadful attacks on North Gaza Governorate, Beit Lahia, and Jabalia, by focusing its intense raids on relief personnel and hospitals to render them out of service.
