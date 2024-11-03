Jordan, UN Discuss Water Sector Challenges, Seek Sustainable Solutions

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud stresses the vital role of the UNDP in supporting the Kingdom's water sector (Photo courtesy of the Water Ministry)

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud stresses the vital role of the UNDP in supporting the Kingdom's water sector (Photo courtesy of the Water Ministry)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud on Sunday held discussions with United Nations Resident Coordinator for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Sheri Ritsema-Anderson over Jordan's pressing water challenges, particularly in light of climate change impacts and the urgent need to enhance rainwater harvesting.

Abu Saud stressed the vital role of the UNDP in supporting the Kingdom's water sector, noting that Jordan, which hosts one of the largest refugee populations due to regional conflicts, faces significant stress on its water resources, according to a Water Ministry statement.

The minister highlighted the importance of UN initiatives in helping Jordan confront climate change and drought, both of which threaten the availability of water for drinking and agricultural purposes.

The discussions covered Jordan's efforts to improve irrigation efficiency, increase the use of treated water, promote water conservation, and raise public awareness on water issues.

Key projects planned for the sector, including the ambitious National Water Carrier Project, aim to secure sustainable water supplies and address growing water demands.

Ritsema-Anderson reiterated the United Nations' commitment to expanding cooperation with Jordan, expressing readiness to support sustainable water initiatives that can boost the Kingdom's water resilience.

She also praised Jordan's achievements in innovating solutions for water and sanitation services, underlining the progress made in adapting to climate change and safeguarding the nation's water security.