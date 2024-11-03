Shevchenko University Buildings Affected In Drone Attack Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As downed drone wreckage hit the ground in Kyiv in the early hours of Sunday, the main building and the dormitory of the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv were damaged.

That's according to the educational facility's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, November 3, the Educational and Scientific Institute of International Relations of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and its Dormitory 24 were damaged after the UAV debris plunged to the ground," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the evening of Saturday and throughout the night, almost a hundred Russian kamikaze drones have attacked Ukraine.

All drones targeting Kyiv were intercepted . The debris fell in at least two capital districts.

Photo: Educational and Scientific Institute of International Relations of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv