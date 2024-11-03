CLINIQUE LA PRAIRIE LAUNCHES LONGEVITY FUND TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN HEALTHSPAN AND LIFESPAN

(MENAFN- SEC Newgate) Clinique La Prairie (CLP), global leader in longevity since 1931, announces the LONGEVITY FUND, an endeavor to identify and invest in companies that revolutionize the landscape of aging, health, and wellbeing.





The Fund will focus on driving science-based advancements in longevity, guided by four core mission pillars: Medical Care, Nutrition, Movement, and Wellbeing. These pillars reflect the clinical approach that has defined Clinique La Prairie’s reputation for decades. This philosophy will be the foundation of the Fund’s strategy.



Through targeted investments, the Fund aims to bridge the gap between groundbreaking longevity technologies and their practical, real-world applications, dedicating resources to make these innovations accessible to those seeking them.



Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie, says: “Inspired by nearly a century of clinical work in Montreux, this strategic move marks a new milestone for the ecosystem of Clinique La Prairie, demonstrating our commitment to advancing the frontier of longevity science. I envision the Fund emerging as a leading epicenter of innovation."



To lead this initiative, Clinique La Prairie has partnered with Professor Stefan Catsicas, a distinguished expert with extensive experience in biotechnology, research, and large-scale investments.



Prof. Stefan Catsicas and Simone Gibertoni will co-chair the Investment Committee. The management team will be enhanced by thought leaders from academia, medicine, and life sciences on the Scientific Advisory Board. The complete management team will include professionals from diverse sectors, including corporate, consumer, and venture capital, ensuring a multidisciplinary approach that provides a comprehensive perspective on longevity-related investments and strategies.



Prof. Catsicas says: “I am delighted to partner with Clinique La Prairie and to leverage our expertise to drive meaningful change in the longevity landscape. We are committed to catalyzing groundbreaking innovations in the pursuit of extending and enhancing human life.”



This new platform aims to create an exclusive initiative where individuals already engaged with the clinic's revolutionary ideas and longevity programs, along with new investors, can participate in the discovery and development of the most innovative longevity technologies.

Note to Editors: This fund is intended exclusively for qualified investors and must be referred to as such in all mentions.



With a sophisticated ecosystem encompassing the Swiss Montreux Clinique, Longevity Hubs, and exclusive Health Resorts, Clinique La Prairie has consistently delivered pioneering health and lifespan solutions in all its destinations. The introduction of the Longevity Fund initiative further solidifies its commitment to the belief that helping and inspiring individuals to lead longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives is not merely an objective; it's a strong company’s commitment.









Important notice - LEGAL DISCLAIMER : This content is for informational purposes only. This document is not an offer or invitation to subscribe for any interest in the Longevity Fund. This document is not intended to serve as a basis for making investment decisions nor be construed as advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment. Longevity Fund and Clinique La Prairie do not provide investment advice, and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the completeness, accuracy, or reliability of the information contained herein. You should not construe any information or other material provided as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. If you are unsure about anything, you should seek financial advice from an authorized advisor. The Longevity Fund is intended exclusively for qualified and professional investors.





MENAFN03112024005308016276ID1108845713