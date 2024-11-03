Dubai WoodShow Organized "Networking Program" with Participation from Over 50 Specialized Companies

(MENAFN- Strategic) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 October 2024: The organizing committee of the Dubai WoodShow has organized a "Networking Program" at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai, featuring participation from over 50 companies specialized in Wood, Woodworking Machinery, Furniture Tools & Accessories sectors.

The Networking Program is part of Dubai WoodShow’s strategy to provide an ideal platform for exchanging experiences and insights among manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers, as well as facilitating direct communication between decision-makers in the industry. The program aimed to enhance collaborative business opportunities and establish strategic partnerships, alongside showcasing the latest products, services, and technologies that contribute to the development of the wood industry.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of Dubai WoodShow, emphasized on the importance of such events in supporting the wood and wood machinery sectors. Al Shezawi stated, "Such gatherings present a unique opportunity to exchange ideas and visions, which contributes to strengthening cooperation among various global companies and institutions, providing innovative solutions to meet the increasing demand for high-quality products in local and regional markets. Furthermore, these events enhance Dubai's position as a global hub for business growth and a preferred destination for international events and exhibitions."

The Networking Program included a series of presentations by a select group of experts, discussing the latest global and local trends in the wood and furniture sector including technological advancements in manufacturing machinery. The presentations also featured discussions around sustainable innovations in the industry and the growing trend towards the use of eco-friendly wood, meeting sustainability requirements in construction and interior design. Additionally, the program also addressed digital marketing strategies to enhance brand presence in international markets.

A range of advanced products and services were showcased, presenting participants with the latest technological solutions in manufacturing machinery and innovative wood designs used in furniture and construction. The event offered an important opportunity for participants to explore new technologies that enhance production efficiency and contribute to the development of their future projects. The event also featured numerous bilateral meetings among participating companies, discussing opportunities for joint collaboration and establishing strategic deals.

The event featured 30 buyers from the UAE representing the raw materials and furniture sectors. Participants highlighted the importance of these meetings in building strong partnerships and expanding their business scope, both locally and internationally.

Dubai WoodShow will take place from April 14 to 16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, gathering industry leaders from around the world. This event will serve as an ideal platform for exhibiting companies to connect with existing customers and explore new markets and expansion opportunities alongside promoting their brands and enhancing their presence in regional and global markets.

Exhibitors will also have the opportunity to communicate with representatives from government entities and major companies involved in the sector, allowing them to discuss regulations and policies that may impact the wood industry and their business expansion in the region.





